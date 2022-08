(March 27, 1954 – July 29, 2022) Jose Ruperto Hernandez, 68, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2022 in Dublin, TX. Jose was born on March 27, 1954 in Mexico to his parents Macedonio Hernandez and Luisa (Valle Gomez) Hernandez. He married Rachel Saucedo. Jose was a farm laborer and attended the Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his grandkids and spending time outside.

