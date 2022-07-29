Lawsuit filed against Beaufort County jail becomes class action, alleges gender discrimination

www.postandcourier.com
blufftontoday.com
How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh
Even as disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing charges of killing his wife and younger son, other homicide investigations, criminal cases and civil suits surrounding him and his family continue to move forward. On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, who appeared to speak frantically and...
blufftontoday.com
Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape
A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
The Post and Courier
Summerville police make arrest in death of 73-year-old vulnerable man
SUMMERVILLE — Police officers arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with the death of the vulnerable adult he was caring for. Randy Moore was charged Aug. 1 with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. He lives at the same address as the 73-year-old victim, according to an incident report.
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities have issued a warning after a new scam appears to be targeting some residents. On Wednesday, authorities said a woman reported that she and her coworker received a phone call. She said the caller claimed to be a “captain with the...
live5news.com
Man sends drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking and entering into his ex-girlfriend’s home Wednesday night. Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking. Police responded to a call about a burglary on Ashley Hall Road in the West...
live5news.com
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.
Do curfews actually reduce violent crime?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While violent crime has slightly reduced in many cities across the country, in the United States it still remains high compared to pre-pandemic levels. To combat this, some city mayors are suggesting curfews for juveniles in an attempt to curb the violence. The thought behind this is that if juveniles are […]
Upstate man arrested for his role in failed prison escape plot
An Upstate man has been arrested after police say he tried to help a prisoner escape. The South Carolina Dept. Of Corrections says, 36 year old Brandon Jameson Lee of Inman is facing charges after impersonating a federal officer.
10 arrested for smuggling drugs into SC detention center
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of 10 people in connection to a drug smuggling operation.
WJCL
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
The Post and Courier
Man charged with reckless homicide after fatal 7-car pileup in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a seven-car crash that left two people dead. James Hart was charged July 30 with two counts of reckless homicide following the collision at Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, said police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers were sent around...
live5news.com
VIDEO: 1 dead in Walterboro bar shooting
VIDEO: 1 dead after vehicle hit tree, overturned and caught on fire in Georgetown Co.
live5news.com
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
blufftontoday.com
Downed airplane found in Jasper County; pilot taken to hospital
An airplane that went missing on radar in Savannah was found to have crashed in a wooded area near Ridgeland on Saturday, Jasper County Fire-Rescue said. First responders found the pilot after the crash site was found off Bailey Mill Road. The pilot was taken to a local trauma center and their condition was unknown Saturday evening, spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas said.
