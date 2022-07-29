ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ourquadcities.com

Whiteside County officer returns to work after 10 months

On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker welcomed the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty. Hamstra — who was promoted to Sergeant — had been off duty because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency. Five departments arrived to find two males,...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Amboy man found dead, woman injured

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill. First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy. They also found Vonna...
AMBOY, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Teen Hurt In Rollover After Trying To Not Hit A Deer

You're always told to “Don't Veer for Deer”, that can be easier said than done. Deputies from La Salle County were called just before 2:30 Sunday morning to a single-vehicle crash on a county road north of Mendota. A 17-year-old boy from Mendota allegedly lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a deer. His vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled several times. He was taken to OSF in Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage

A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
AMBOY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man dies after overdosing at Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park. It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency. Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another […]
BELVIDERE, IL
starvedrock.media

Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton

A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

How did a driver end up going the wrong way on I-90, causing crash that killed six?

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and five children were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in rural McHenry County over the weekend, and authorities said a wrong-way driver was to blame. So how did the 22-year-old woman – who was also killed – end up driving the wrong way on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway? The Illinois Secretary of State's office said the women, Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, had a valid driver's license and no offenses on her record. We asked Illinois State Police how Fernandez ended up driving east in the westbound lanes and how...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

