ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency. Five departments arrived to find two males,...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Amboy man found dead, woman injured

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill. First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy. They also found Vonna...
AMBOY, IL
WIFR

Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
Rochelle, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man dies after overdosing at Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park. It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency. Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton

A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
PRINCETON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
starvedrock.media

Mendota Teen Hurt In Rollover After Trying To Not Hit A Deer

You're always told to “Don't Veer for Deer”, that can be easier said than done. Deputies from La Salle County were called just before 2:30 Sunday morning to a single-vehicle crash on a county road north of Mendota. A 17-year-old boy from Mendota allegedly lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a deer. His vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled several times. He was taken to OSF in Mendota.
MENDOTA, IL
racinecountyeye.com

Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states

An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: July 25-29

OREGON — On July 25 at approximately 5:45 a.m. following a traffic stop in the 5,000 block of South Freeport Road, deputies arrested Brandon Boyt, 26, of Durand for driving while license suspended. Boyt was released on scene with a return court date later next month. On July 26,...
cwbradio.com

Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls

A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy