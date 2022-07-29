rochellenews-leader.com
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
WIFR
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency. Five departments arrived to find two males,...
WIFR
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill. First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy. They also found Vonna...
WIFR
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
Rockford man connected to December murder to spend 6 years in jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man facing charges in connection to a December murder was sentenced on Monday. Devon Hickman, 22, will spend the next six years behind bars. This came after he pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with no FOID card. The killing happened on Apple Orchard Lane near S. Alpine […]
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen. Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up […]
Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
Police: Man dies after overdosing at Belvidere park
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park. It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency. Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another […]
80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
WIFR
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
starvedrock.media
Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton
A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Teen Hurt In Rollover After Trying To Not Hit A Deer
You're always told to “Don't Veer for Deer”, that can be easier said than done. Deputies from La Salle County were called just before 2:30 Sunday morning to a single-vehicle crash on a county road north of Mendota. A 17-year-old boy from Mendota allegedly lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a deer. His vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled several times. He was taken to OSF in Mendota.
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
racinecountyeye.com
Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states
An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports Of Multiple Overdose Victims at a Belvidere/Boone County Park. Active investigation…
Update: We briefly spoke with police. They did not release any information on the scene. Were used during the incident. departments were on scene. This is an active ongoing investigation. Hours after the incident,. Several officers remained on scene processing it for evidence. Police had the gazebo area of the...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: July 25-29
OREGON — On July 25 at approximately 5:45 a.m. following a traffic stop in the 5,000 block of South Freeport Road, deputies arrested Brandon Boyt, 26, of Durand for driving while license suspended. Boyt was released on scene with a return court date later next month. On July 26,...
Rockford man arrested after loaded gun, 96 grams of weed found during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after a loaded gun and marijuana was found in his possession during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street on Friday around 4:15 p.m., according to the police department. Officers recovered a […]
5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash
(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children […]
cwbradio.com
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
