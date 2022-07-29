An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO