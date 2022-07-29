Machete man accused of shooting another man in the face in Oakland Park arrested

www.cbsnews.com
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
3 facing murder charges after armed robbery at apartment complex leads to fatal shooting
RIVIERA BEACH — Two men and a juvenile are facing criminal charges following their arrests Friday in connection to the June 30 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Riviera Beach. City police arrested Luke Lewis, 21, of Riviera Beach on one count of felony murder, with investigators alleging...
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
Man grazed by bullet after confronting car burglars in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street. The victim’s girlfriend told Local 10 News that she and her boyfriend...
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate
Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
Police need help finding two suspects in Miami home burglary
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a pair of burglars in the act. The crime happened at the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place, on July 12, in Miami. Two suspects can be seen in a room of the home. They managed to steal $6,000 in cash, several high-end watches...
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings
Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two miles of each other early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two shootings happened about three minutes driving distance from each other, with one of them taking place near Southwest 113th...
Man robbed of chain in his own front yard in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed in the front yard of his own home in southwest Miami-Dade. The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. July 17 in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. According to authorities, two armed robbers, described...
Police union asks Broward sheriff to reinstate former deputy acquitted in rough arrest of Delucca Rolle
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A battle appears to be brewing between the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a former deputy who was found not guilty of using excessive force during a 2019 arrest that garnered national headlines. The police union representing Christopher Krickovich, the former BSO deputy...
Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing into Large Truck in Davie: Davie Police
The Davie Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred at the 19600 block of Griffin Road, according to Davie Police. Officers said a motorcyclist struck a large truck and was transported to a local area hospital with a serious injury. The roadways...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
A case of retaliation? 2 facing charges after man dies in Lake Worth Beach shooting
LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.
6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later
No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
