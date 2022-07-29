Police: Man intentionally hit woman with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee arrested a man on murder charges after detectives said he intentionally hit a woman with his car.

Memphis police said they were investigating the crash Thursday night, after a woman was hit by a car in the city.

Officers told WHBQ that the man and woman knew each other, and that the suspect, identified as Quentin Cook, intentionally hit the victim twice with his vehicle after an argument inside the car.

Cook is charged with first-degree murder, according to jail records.

