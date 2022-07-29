ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAxhG_0gxqmlZ100

GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park.

Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.

Officials told WEAR-TV that the man is from the northern part of the state and will receive a ticket for feeding the alligator.

When the man fed the alligator, he began to draw a crowd, and told people that he was being paid to do it.

“They do have the ability to jump out of the water,” Mike Rodgers told WALA. “They can grab your arm. They can drag you in and take your arm off. Why would you take those chances? I don’t understand that.”

When officers responded to the scene, the man had already left, WPMI reported.

Signs in Gulf State Park clearly advise people to leave alligators alone, WALA reported.

Gulf State Park officials said: “While it may be exciting to see an alligator in action, feeding an alligator will cause it to lose its fear of people, making it more likely to approach and possibly misidentify a human as food, putting innocent people at risk.”

Alligators are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Gulf Shores, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WALA-TV FOX10

Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rodgers
KRMG

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRBL News 3

‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gulf State Park#State#Wear Tv#Wpmi
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
KRMG

Authorities: 2 more bodies found within California fire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences...
YREKA, CA
WPMI

Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy