High Wycombe man left victim with 'life-changing' injuries in machete attack

A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.Skebas, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was told by District Judge Peter Deits “the offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court”.Lilia died after suffering...

