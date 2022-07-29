High Wycombe man left victim with 'life-changing' injuries in machete attack

www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
BBC
Son jailed for murdering parents in horrific Higher Walton home attack
A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "horrific" attack has been jailed for life. The bodies of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021. Lee Tipping, who had admitted...
Man appears in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.Skebas, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was told by District Judge Peter Deits “the offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court”.Lilia died after suffering...
BBC
Man jailed for broom handle attack on woman in Aberdeen
A man has been jailed for an attack on a woman with a broom handle in Aberdeen, that left her without sight in one eye. Daniel Lawson, 40, carried out the attack at a house on Mill Drive in November 2020. He was convicted of assault to severe injury, permanent...
BBC
Nathaniel Bierley: Kyle Turton jailed for one-punch manslaughter death
A man who punched another man when he was drunk, causing him to crack his skull on a pavement, has been jailed nine years for manslaughter. Nathaniel Bierley had been out with his girlfriend in Nottingham when Kyle Turton attacked him unprovoked. Witnesses said the punch immediately knocked him unconscious,...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Daily Beast
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Koehler’s...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month
She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Florida Woman Charged With Fatally Shooting Friend During Uber Ride Over ‘Drinking and Dancing’
A Florida woman has been charged with murder after fatally shooting her friend in the back of an Uber for “drinking and dancing” too much at the club. Natalia Harrell, 24, was charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28, inside a crowded Uber early Saturday morning. Harrell was riding in a 2020 Cadillac Escalade with six other people at 2:15 a.m. when she started arguing with Borcela.
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
Watch as world’s worst guard dog refuses to do job and lies down next to drug dealers he should be keeping eye on
THIS is the bizarre moment a gang's guard dog refuses to do his job and flopped down down next to them. The cowardly canine was meant to be protecting the drug dealers but thought better off it when cops raided their hideout. Narcotics officers arrested the three men on a...
People
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl may never walk again after being shot in the spine by her uncle, police allege. Online records confirm the charges against 29-year-old John Anthony Jackson, Jr. Late last week, Jackson was charged by Milwaukee Police with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly...
Professor Fatally Shoots 18-Year-Old Student Sitting in Car: Police
Richard Sigman had been involved in an altercation with another man outside a restaurant early Saturday morning before opening fire.
70-Year-Old Man Indicted by Grand Jury for Triple Slaying at Alabama Church
A man who was involved in fatal shootings that killed three people at a church in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury with capital murder, according to public records from the court. Robert Findlay Smith was arrested last month after police responded to an active shooting scene at...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
BBC
Bristol father of boy hit with oar awaits charge decision
A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors. Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar. Avon and Somersert Police thanked...
White driver allegedly posts a video appearing to show him speeding toward Black teen cyclists and using a racial slur
A Mississippi man was arrested after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him recording himself driving and threatening to hit nine Black children on bicycles, saying “50 points!” and a racial slur as he sped toward the youngsters. Mark Hall, 49, was arrested Tuesday and...
