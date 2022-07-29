Empower Upper Cumberland seeks volunteers, sponsors and allies

www.ucbjournal.com
￼Planning underway for Annual Upper Cumberland Senior, Caregiver Expo
COOKEVILLE – Planning is underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD). This year we come together to celebrate 21 years of providing community support and resources to our Seniors and Caregivers in the...
Highlands Economic Partnership earns Platinum Seal of Transparency
COOKEVILLE – The Highlands Economic Partnership (HEP) has been awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, a nonprofit reporting firm gauging transparency for nonprofit organizations. In July, the Highlands Economic Partnership, a program of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, received the highest level of transparency awarded to...
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
Fisk Road closed Aug. 3
COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.
￼Cookeville Electric Motor to close after 50 years in business
COOKEVILLE – After 50 years in business, Cookeville Electric Motor (CEM) will close at the end of 2022. On July 1, the family-owned business celebrated 50 years of service to the Cookeville area. CEM was purchased by Jim and Anita Dickinson in 1972 and is now owned by their son, Jimmy Dickinson.
