Empower Upper Cumberland seeks volunteers, sponsors and allies

COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO