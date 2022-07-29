NBA world reacts to Jimmy Butler’s new hairstyle

thecomeback.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
RELATED PEOPLE
College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Bronny James News
It remains to be seen if Bronny James will play college basketball, but if he does, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to wind up at a big-time program. However, a surprising school is reportedly making a push to sign the four-star combo guard. According to...
Charles Barkley 'Pissed Off' At LIV Golf Criticism: Fans React
NBA legend Charles Barkley is not happy about all the criticism LIV Golf has been receiving as of late. “Some of this LIV stuff has really pissed me off, to be honest with you. People use a word like ‘sportswashing,’ ‘blood money,’ and that really pisses me off,” Barkley told Outkick’s Clay Travis. “These guys have the right to make money any way they want to.”
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
NBA icon Bill Russell passes away at age 88
Bill Russell – one of the greatest players in NBA history – has passed away at the age of 88. Read more about this story on Audacy Sports and WEEI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
NFL・
Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News
The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months. The former Baylor Bears star is currently...
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
Comments / 0