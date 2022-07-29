Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics Prediction, 7/30/2022 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson knows what comes with the territory of being an NFL quarterback, especially one in the New York area. With such a large media presence and massive fan base, every throw on the field — even in practice — and each move off it is scrutinized. So how does the soon-to-be 23-year-old Jets QB handle all the chatter? “Who’s scrutinizing?” Wilson asked with a wry smile. “I mean, I’m sorry — I don’t read any of you guys’ stuff. It’s only (Joe) Flacco that scrutinizes me — in our ping-pong tournaments we’ve got going on outside of this.” Wilson has a simple way to deal with it all: He deletes all the social media apps from his phone before training camp.

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO