Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics Prediction, 7/30/2022 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds

Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
After the pain of the Sonics’ exit, when will Seattle be an NBA city again?
It was bedlam. Unlike any moment the city had seen in more than a decade. When Kevin Durant, then playing for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, came out onto the hardwood at KeyArena in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on 5 October 2018, you couldn’t hear yourself shout in ecstasy. You could only hear the roar of the whole crowd, which included many Seattle luminaries, from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the rapper Macklemore, deafening and raucous all at once.
Report: Westbrook Signs With Excel Sports Management
In July he parted ways with his longtime agent largely due to “irreconcilable differences.”
AMERICA’S TEAM: Dallas Cowboys Listed as Most Valuable Sports Franchise at $7.64 Billion
Sportico has named the most valuable franchises across American sports, and the Dallas Cowboys top… The post AMERICA’S TEAM: Dallas Cowboys Listed as Most Valuable Sports Franchise at $7.64 Billion appeared first on Outsider.
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (foot) to miss rest of season
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left
Atlanta Hawks Big Three Dominate CrawsOver
Last weekend, Young and Collins breezed through a Drew League game in Compton, California. Their team lost the exhibition, but the NBA players put on a show for the fans. However, last night was a different story. The players still went easy, but they dominated and, at times, added insult to injury. The exhibition game will be remembered for the deep threes, nutmegs, and animated alley-oops.
Mystics have eye on playoffs in rematch with Storm
One day after the Seattle Storm turned an 82-77 road victory over the Washington Mystics into a spot in the
As NBA Investigates, Fans Mock New York Knicks Front Office
The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.
AP source: Phillies get reliever Robertson from Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran reliever David Robertson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. A person with direct knowledge of the trade confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The Phillies sent minor league right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of the trade deadline. Robertson is 3-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves in 36 appearances this year. The right-hander finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs on March 16.
Trending? Jets' Wilson deletes social media apps before camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson knows what comes with the territory of being an NFL quarterback, especially one in the New York area. With such a large media presence and massive fan base, every throw on the field — even in practice — and each move off it is scrutinized. So how does the soon-to-be 23-year-old Jets QB handle all the chatter? “Who’s scrutinizing?” Wilson asked with a wry smile. “I mean, I’m sorry — I don’t read any of you guys’ stuff. It’s only (Joe) Flacco that scrutinizes me — in our ping-pong tournaments we’ve got going on outside of this.” Wilson has a simple way to deal with it all: He deletes all the social media apps from his phone before training camp.
ESPN
WNBA Power Rankings: Aces reclaim No. 1, Lynx climb and a look at Briann January's legacy
Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.
ESPN
WNBA players' offseason teams, salaries change with Russia, UMMC Ekaterinburg no longer an option
CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley made sure to get a photo together after the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The quintet wasn't all on Team Stewart or Team Wilson. In fact, Quigley wasn't even an All-Star. But their shared experience playing together the past couple seasons on Russian club team UMMC Ekaterinburg prompted them to snag a quick pic.
