Toronto Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Stole A Bunch Of FedEx Packages

Narcity
Toronto Man Wanted By Police For Allegedly Shooting Off Fireworks At Dua Lipa's Concert
Dua Lipa's Toronto concert last week was a bit more explosive than planned after unsanctioned fireworks were shot into the crowd, injuring attendees. Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified 29-year-old Nam Ton of Toronto as a suspect in the incident and is asking the public to help find him. Police...
Narcity
Toronto Police Charge Man With Murder After He Allegedly Fatally Assaulted His Sister
A family altercation reportedly resulted in a woman's death yesterday in Toronto. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged 37-year-old Chris Giapoutzis with second-degree murder after he allegedly assaulted his sister, who later died in hospital. According to...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol
The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Methanol found in the blood of all 21 teenagers who mysteriously died at a South African bar, officials say
Methanol has been found in the bodies of the teens who died mysteriously in South Africa last month. Authorities are still determining if the amount of methanol in their blood was enough to be deadly. The 21 teens, aged between 13 and 17, had no visible wounds on their bodies...
Police Chief Reveals Hack To Get Your Car Stolen Fast
If you have a car you just don’t want any more but dread the process of selling it, Atlanta Police Department interim chief has a good tip for how you can get it stolen. All you need to do is leave the car running and some criminal will gladly take it off your hands. That might sound absolutely stupid, but it’s amazing how many people don’t know this trick.
Driver who couldn't see out of his windows because they were so fogged up with cannabis smoke avoids jail for breaking police officer's leg
A young driver has avoided jail after ramming a Victorian police officer and breaking his leg while under the influence of drugs. Benjamin Saurini, 22, walked away with a two-year community corrections order after a County Court jury found him guilty of a charge of negligently causing serious injury. The...
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mystery death of 11-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found at home by her mother is still being investigated, coroner says
The inquest into the tragic death of an 11-year-old schoolgirl from Grimsby has opened. Roxy-Mae Barber's death remains unexplained after she was found at an address in Whitby Drive, Grimsby on May 4 this year. Her grieving relatives attended the opening of proceedings at Cleethorpes Town Hall, where they were...
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
'We're dying out here:' After death of 24-year-old UPS worker in his truck, family members, other workers renew calls for AC in trucks, warehouses
The death of 24-year-old Esteban Chavez Jr. has renewed calls from some employees for air conditioning on UPS trucks. Other delivery companies — like Amazon and USPS — have air conditioned vehicles, says driver. UPS encourages drivers to speak up if they feel their health is at risk,...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
