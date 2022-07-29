ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toronto Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Stole A Bunch Of FedEx Packages

By Alex Arsenych
Narcity
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.narcity.com

Comments / 10

Related
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fedex
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Police Chief Reveals Hack To Get Your Car Stolen Fast

If you have a car you just don’t want any more but dread the process of selling it, Atlanta Police Department interim chief has a good tip for how you can get it stolen. All you need to do is leave the car running and some criminal will gladly take it off your hands. That might sound absolutely stupid, but it’s amazing how many people don’t know this trick.
ATLANTA, GA
bloomberglaw.com

Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit

A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'

BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy