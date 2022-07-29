ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toronto Police Charge Man With Murder After He Allegedly Fatally Assaulted His Sister

By Brooke Houghton
Narcity
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child

A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Toronto Police Service#Violent Crime#Tps
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend.  Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting.  According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy