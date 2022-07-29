Toronto Police Charge Man With Murder After He Allegedly Fatally Assaulted His Sister

www.narcity.com
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
Uber driver charged with murder after ‘shooting pastor dead in road rage attack’
AN Uber driver has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a well-known pastor to death in a bout of road rage. Deshawn Longmire, 23, reportedly shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton after the two got in an argument on the freeway. Witnesses say they saw Longmire and Mouton arguing...
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
Tattoo on Arm of Florida Mother Found Dead in a Lake Led Police to Charge Her Boyfriend with Murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a lake earlier this month. Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, stands accused of murder in the second degree (without premeditation) over the death of 24-year-old Beverly Febres, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend. Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting. According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Mississippi Man Calls Black Teens Racial Slur Before Trying to Run Them Over in Vehicle
A Mississippi man has been charged with nine counts of simple assault -attempt by physical menace to create fear – after a video showed him allegedly attempting to run over nine Black teenagers riding bicycles, and calling them a racial slur. As Tippah News reports, the incident took place...
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader
This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Babysitter lured to her death by killer who placed ad on Facebook before stabbing her in the back and dumping body
COPS are hunting for a twisted killer who lured a babysitter to her death via a Facebook ad before dumping her body at a derelict warehouse. Carla Agostina Triga, 22, responded to a social media post from a man claiming to be a trucker asking for someone to look after his two kids.
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
