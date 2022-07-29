Toronto Police Charge Man With Murder After He Allegedly Fatally Assaulted His Sister

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend. Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting. According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO