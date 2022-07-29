ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor’s Kat Dennings Finally Dropped A Darcy Selfie (Now That It's Not A Spoiler Anymore)

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7QWp_0gxqhjyc00

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder , provided some solid surprises for fans when it came to the title character, but it also gave longtime fans of the franchise a few extra moments with characters we know and love. We got to see a brief appearance by Stellan Skarsgård, but we also, quite surprisingly, even got to see Kat Dennings’ Darcy , and the actress shared a “Darcy Selfie” now that the movie has been out long enough that it’s not really a spoiler.

While Kat Dennings’ Darcy had a significant role in the first MCU series on Disney+, WandaVision , the actress claimed more than once that nobody had called her in regards to appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder , so we didn’t expect to see her at all, and while the role was basically a cameo, fans of Darcy were happy to get that much, and to get this pic of Darcy on Twitter . The thirst in the comments is strong, be warned.

See more

Darcy appears briefly at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder . Just after we’ve been introduced to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and learned she has cancer. Jane is sitting in a chair getting her chemo treatment when Darcy walks in with an arm full of snacks to keep her company. It’s not much, but it’s nice to see her supporting her friend.

Kat Dennings’ Darcy was a significant part of the first two Thor films, but then she, along with Natalie Portman, was missing entirely from Thor: Ragnarok . With Portman officially set to make her return in Thor: Love and Thunder there was certainly some expectation that Dennings might also be in the film, but nothing had been confirmed up until the movie’s release.

Dennings had made comments early in production that, while there had been conversations about her being involved, nothing had been decided when production started. It’s possible Dennings was simply keeping her involvement quiet, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time somebody appearing in a Marvel movie claimed they were not, or the scene may have come late in production or during reshoots.

Darcy Lewis is certainly one of Marvel’s popular supporting characters and so one hopes the MCU will continue to find a use for her. Following her turn on WandaVision Kat Dennings lent her voice to Darcy in an episode of What If…? And with that series coming back for another season there’s the possibility we could see more of her there. While the future of Thor and the future of Jane Foster are two very big question marks that will likely influence Darcy’s future in that franchise, the possibility she could become a larger part of those movies again is always there.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
Us Weekly

Ryan Gosling Calls ‘Gray Man’ Costar Chris Evans’ Mustache a ‘Trash Stache’: ‘Those Are My Real Thoughts’

Being honest! Ryan Gosling shared his opinion on The Gray Man costar Chris Evans’ facial hair — and he didn’t hold back. In the Netflix film, which was released on Friday, July 22, the La La Land star 41, mocks the Captain America actor, 41, for sporting a mustache that his character labels a “trash stash.” After quickly becoming one of the movie’s most memorable moments, Gosling was asked about his real feelings regarding Evans’ controversial look.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Film Star#Wandavision
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy