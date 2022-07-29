ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Family files $25 million class action lawsuit over discrimination at Sesame Place

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
CaliCritic
4d ago

despicable parents.....no wonder generations seem to have the bar lowered for their bottom feeding actions! all brought about through greed, laziness and poor decisions!

Real Is Rare
4d ago

I am a Black woman. I stopped taking my kids to a local parade when I saw they only threw beads to White kids. I didnt sue anyone. My kids just stopped going and they never gave it a second thought. I understand her frustration, but she is taking this too far.

gk
2d ago

I cut my long blonde hair my sister still had her long blonde hair. At Marci gras parade they threw her all the beads and me none. I should have sued

