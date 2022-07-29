Family files $25 million class action lawsuit over discrimination at Sesame Place

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family has filed a $25-million lawsuit against a children's theme park after numerous allegations of racism against Black children who visited Sesame Place north of Philadelphia.Quinton Burns' attorneys shared a video of the moment a Sesame Place character in costume ignored his young Black daughter but gave the White kids attention."I am hurt, devastated, me and my wife, just looking at her face," Burns said. "It makes me want to cry every time I see it.""Kennedi was forced to experience racism at the age of five. This is unacceptable and we will not stand by and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO