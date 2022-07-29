Council Approves California Homeless Service Provider Urban Alchemy to Take Over Austin's Downtown Shelter

www.austinchronicle.com
news4sanantonio.com
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Council rejects historic zoning for East Seventh Street house
Lacking the nine votes needed to overcome the property owner’s objection, City Council denied a request last week from the Historic Landmark Commission to designate “a good example of folk Victorian architecture” as historic. The Carlson-Colunga house at 902 E. Seventh Street was built between 1903 and 1906 by Swedish immigrants Victor and Carl Carlson, according to the East Austin Historic Resource Survey. Because the owner opposed the historic designation, city regulations required nine votes to declare the property historic.
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
CBS Austin
Tenants of Seven Oaks Apartments to protest their living conditions in Austin
SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of people living in a Northwest side apartment complex are heading to Austin tomorrow to protest their living conditions. At the Seven Oaks Apartments near the medical center, many residents have been living for months without any hot water and without air conditioning. As frustration's grown,...
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
Study shows Austin needs more than 100,000 new apartments by 2035 to keep up with demand
Austin is in dire need of new apartments, as a report shows the city will need more than 100,000 additional apartment units by 2035 to keep up with demand.Commissioned by the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council, the study found that Austin had the highest apartment demand across the nation using projected percentage growth and absolute new renters from 2021-2035.Texas dominated the need for rental housing, with Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston following closely behind in slots two and three, respectively. The study said percentage growth tends to favor smaller metros while absolute growth favors larger metros.While the...
CBS Austin
First round of forced relocations start at South Congress mobile home park
AUSTIN, Texas — Neighbors at the Congress Mobile Home and RV Park on South Congress have reached the deadline put in place for the first wave of residents that are being forced to pack up and move out. Neighbors were given a 60-day notice to leave the property after...
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
Confederate Ave. changed to Maggie Mayes St. in Austin
Austin City Council renamed Confederate Avenue as Maggie Mayes Street at the July 28 meeting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Confederate Avenue, sometimes seen as Confederate Street, has been changed to Maggie Mayes Street by City Council in efforts to remove references to the Confederacy throughout the city. The motion was...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
KVUE
Austin ISD's new police chief shares how the district will protect students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has a new police chief – Wayne Sneed. He was formerly the head of the district’s Mental Health and Community Engagement Unit, and he has over 40 years in law enforcement. In light of the shooting in Uvalde, KVUE asked Sneed how...
kut.org
ACC employees are struggling with the cost of living. The college says it's doing what it can.
When Anthony Mignini got an offer to renew the lease on his last apartment, the rent had gone up $450. That was a huge jump for the science lab technician who’s been working at Austin Community College for more than three years. He was already struggling with the rising...
Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site
The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
Affordable housing for teachers removed from AISD bond proposal, but not off the table
One of the proposals originally included affordable housing for teachers, but that aspect was removed. The district said the idea may not be completely off the table.
