Mismatched Payments Preferences Create Medical Supply Mess

Grocers looking to provide a frictionless experience for their shoppers can go a long way with one simple option at checkout — digital wallet payment capabilities. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent study, “Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers, groceries accounted for 53% of all mobile wallet purchases and 56% of Apple Pay transactions in Q2 2022.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 HOURS AGO