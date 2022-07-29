Mismatched Payments Preferences Create Medical Supply Mess

www.pymnts.com
ACH Network Moves 7.5B Payments Led by Same Day Growth
The national Automated Clearing House (ACH) network for electronic funds transfers moved 7.5 billion payments totaling $19.6 trillion in the second quarter of this year, led by growth in same-day ACH and business-to-business (B2B) payments. The second quarter marked the first time that the same-day ACH dollar limit was increased...
The Grocery Industry Leads in Digital Wallet Payments
Grocers looking to provide a frictionless experience for their shoppers can go a long way with one simple option at checkout — digital wallet payment capabilities. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent study, “Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers, groceries accounted for 53% of all mobile wallet purchases and 56% of Apple Pay transactions in Q2 2022.
Amex Launches Global Pay for Cross-Border Payments
American Express has launched Global Pay, a digital solution the company said will let U.S. businesses make secure domestic and international B2B payments. “Through this new digital solution, business customers can send payments funded from their business bank account to their suppliers in more than 40 countries, across a range of currencies, using a simple, mobile-friendly platform,” the company said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 2).
Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers
Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
Fraugster and Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection for Travel Merchants
German payment intelligence company Fraugster has teamed with French PayTech Worldline to deliver a chargeback protection solution for travel merchants. The solution eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for fraudulent transactions, the companies said in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 2). It also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) trained on global payment data to make more accurate decisions and boost approval rates.
Payments Orchestration
Rising Decline Rates Increase Merchant Interest in Payments Orchestration. When payment gateways go down, transaction declines go up and customers’ frustrations and defections aren’t far behind. In the latest “Payments Orchestration Playbook,” a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration, Ryan Ewers, COO at digital tee-time platform Supreme Golf, tells PYMNTS how important orchestration is in keeping declines to a minimum and revenue above par.
SMB Fundraising FinTech Parafin Raises $60M
Parafin, a FinTech launched by veterans of Robinhood Markets, has raised $60 million in a new financing round. As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Aug. 2), the round — the company’s second — was led by GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, along with existing investors including Thrive and Ribbit Capital. The round valued Parafin at $520 million and brought its total equity funding to $94 million.
Uber Could Be Set to Sell Stake in India’s Zomato
Uber is most likely the seller of a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery platform Zomato set to go up for sale Wednesday (Aug. 3). According to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) report from Reuters, a term sheet shows that the offer size of 612 million shares is worth $373 million. Sources told Reuters the seller in question is Uber, although the term sheet does not identify the seller.
PayPal shares jump on Elliot's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
Mounting Losses, SMBs and Digital Banking Define UK Big Four Performance in H1 2022
It’s earnings season for the U.K.’s “Big Four” banks — Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest — and despite taking a stock market beating at the beginning of March and mounting geopolitical tensions, there have been no cataclysmic losses for these major financial institutions (FIs).
JPMorgan Reportedly Building Full-Service Travel Agency
JPMorgan Chase is putting together its own full-service travel business, The Wall Street Journal wrote Saturday (July 30). JPMorgan has been bought a booking system, a restaurant review company and a luxury travel agent. The bank, one of the flagship U.S. financial institutions, has also built its own airport lounges and hired thousands of travel agents. And there will be a new website launched as well.
Digital Fraud
What Banks Are Doing to Protect Consumers From Financial Scams. At a time when more consumers are being tricked into giving fraudsters access to their money and accounts, Valley Bank’s Milliesia Armogan explains why customer education is a bank’s best weapon in the fight against increasingly sophisticated social engineering fraud. Read more in this month’s “Digital Fraud Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and DataVisor collaboration.
US Credit Card Lenders Boost Marketing Efforts, Seeking New Borrowers
Credit card lenders have been stepping up their marketing efforts to draw in new borrowers, showing confidence in U.S. consumers even as the economy could be tilting toward a recession. The volume of paper and digital mail solicitations increased for the second quarter in a row, having risen 47% in...
