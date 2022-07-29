PHOTOS from "It Shoulda Been You" at Old Library Theatre

www.newjerseystage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Allaire Music Fest Takes Place On Saturday
(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy Night on August 20th
(RINGOES, NJ) -- Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Norm Klar headlines a night hosted by Vince Valentine and featuring Michelle Tomko and opener Shopia DiCapula. Doors are at 7:00pm; showtime is 8:00pm. Norm Klar, "..that comedian who does magic". From screamingly funny to...
Cindy Yoon to Launch Studio Hiedra
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Cindy Yoon is launching her studio (Studio Hiedra) and presenting it as a Pop Up Shop on August 6 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Riverside Gallery, located in the Riverside Mall. Having worked in the corporate design world for years, Cindy Yoon founded Studio Hiedra (pronounced ee-ae-dra)...
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC’s recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
Studio Montclair presents "It's Academic" featuring Work by Art Academy Faculty Members
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair highlights the work of their Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. SMI’s Art Academy, launched in 2020, supports...
Union Summer Concert Series Rocks with Foreigners Journey
Photo – K Nowosad showing the fan given by The Township of Union at their Annual Summer Concert Series. I enjoyed my outdoor experience at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ’s presentation of Much Ado About Nothing so much that I continued on the next week to an outdoor concert. Next stop: GSP Exit 141 where the Township of Union Summer Concert Series at Rabkin Park plays through July.
Bob Burger returns with the wonderful “The Domino Effect”
“I thought I was going to have to quit,” recalled Bob Burger. “Because it was too painful to play.”. In June 2021, Burger had to leave the stage during an Elvis Costello tribute show in Red Bank. Back stage, covered in sweat, Tony Pallagrosi assembled the EMT staff for the Count Basie Theatre. That move likely saved his life as he soon learned from the EMTs that it was a heart attack. He was taken in an ambulance to Riverview Hospital and had a stent operation within the hour.
RELATED PEOPLE
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Perform at Prudential Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, October 2. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour. Iglesias is one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over one billion views.
Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows has just been announced and will feature performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, and Two for Four. Performances will run August 5-14 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Pride and Prejudice" Outdoors in Plainfield
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The front porch of the duCret School in Plainfield will be transformed into a English Regency-era family home when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents outdoor performances of Pride and Prejudice August 19-21. Lizzy will see Darcy as she climbs the stairs to the porch. Mr. Collins will wander in the gardens with Charlotte, and Jane and Bingley will dance under the trees in the soft August breeze.
Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to Present Concert, Discussion by Kaleigh Brendle
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Kaleigh Brendle, the partially-sighted New Jersey collegian and ardent visual-impairment rights advocate, will speak about her experiences and perform her own music at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, August 13 at 2:30pm. The Villanova student and Howell High School alumnus will recount her struggle with the College Board over conditions under which blind and deafblind students were given advanced-placement tests during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS from "Snow Angel" at Luna Stage's Teen Conservatory
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage's Teen Conservatory presents Snow Angel by David Lindsay Abaire from July 29-31. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take some photos. "When the quiet town of Deerpoint, Vermont is hit by the biggest blizzard in 107 years, a mysterious girl named...
Music Mountain Theatre presents "Crazy For You"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre’s 2022 season continues with Crazy For You, which opens at Music Mountain Theatre on Friday, July 29th and runs through August 21. Winner of the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical, this laugh-a-minute musical romp is scripted by Ken Ludwig and features the memorable hits of George and Ira Gershwin such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Naughty Baby,” “They Can't Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” “But Not for Me,” “Nice Work if You Can Get It” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”
George Street Playhouse announces cast and creative for "Her Portmanteau"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse (GSP) is excited to welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and has announced casting for the upcoming production of Her Portmanteau a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Laiona Michelle. Performances run October 11-30, 2022. “We can’t wait...
Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED Opens Fall Season at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts has announced the launch of its fall 2022 season with Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED. The show runs from September 6 to December 11 in the Rechnitz Hall DiMattio Gallery in the Monmouth University Center for the Arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dance on the Lawn set for September 10th
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award. The event is free.
Vivid Stage Receives Summit Foundation Grant for Production of "Soft Animals"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, was the recipient of a $5,000 grant from The Summit Foundation for their fall world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon. Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would...
Axelrod PAC presents The Weeklings at Bell Works
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents The Weeklings, America's most unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, in a performance on the outdoor deck at Bell Works in Holmdel on Sunday, August 7 at 7:00pm. The Weeklings perform explosive renditions of The Beatles' album and...
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Passaic).
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0