Union, NJ

Union Summer Concert Series Rocks with Foreigners Journey

By Karen Nowosad
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 4 days ago
www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
New Jersey Monthly

Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More

Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Perform at Prudential Center

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, October 2. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour. ​Iglesias is one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over one billion views.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "La Valentía"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
CRANFORD, NJ
PennLive.com

Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24

Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Constantine Maroulis
New Jersey Stage

Allaire Music Fest Takes Place On Saturday

(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Passaic).
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows has just been announced and will feature performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, and Two for Four. Performances will run August 5-14 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Cindy Yoon to Launch Studio Hiedra

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Cindy Yoon is launching her studio (Studio Hiedra) and presenting it as a Pop Up Shop on August 6 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Riverside Gallery, located in the Riverside Mall. Having worked in the corporate design world for years, Cindy Yoon founded Studio Hiedra (pronounced ee-ae-dra)...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "It Shoulda Been You" at Old Library Theatre

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department’s resident theatre company is currently presenting the Broadway musical, It Shoulda Been You, at the Fair Lawn Community Center. The show will be presented over two weekends, starting Friday, July 29, and run through August 7th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take some photos.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
