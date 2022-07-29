Union Summer Concert Series Rocks with Foreigners Journey

www.newjerseystage.com
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, October 2. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour. Iglesias is one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over one billion views.
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair highlights the work of their Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. SMI’s Art Academy, launched in 2020, supports...
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Passaic).
Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows has just been announced and will feature performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, and Two for Four. Performances will run August 5-14 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.
George Street Playhouse announces cast and creative for "Her Portmanteau"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse (GSP) is excited to welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and has announced casting for the upcoming production of Her Portmanteau a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Laiona Michelle. Performances run October 11-30, 2022. “We can’t wait...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department’s resident theatre company is currently presenting the Broadway musical, It Shoulda Been You, at the Fair Lawn Community Center. The show will be presented over two weekends, starting Friday, July 29, and run through August 7th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take some photos.
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Board Chair, Douglas Newman, announced that SOPAC’s Executive Director, Dee Billia, recently left her position after years of senior leadership. Billia joined SOPAC nine years ago as Director of External Relations and led its marketing and communications efforts....
