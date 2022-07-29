Renowned Bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler Opens Another Bar Today

pdx.eater.com
The 10 Best Miami Spice Lunch Menus to Try Right Now
Miami Spice is officially here, with a roster of more than 200 local restaurants offering special discounted meals through September 30. This year’s variety of offerings also includes three-course lunch options, priced at $28, featuring everything from Japanese to Mexican and Mediterranean fare. See below for the best ten...
Inside the Menu at Hell’s Kitchen, Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Reality Show-Themed Restaurant at Harrah’s SoCal
A whopping 20 seasons in, with another set to air this fall, FOX’s long-running “Hell’s Kitchen” reality cooking series has spawned a franchise for superstar chef Gordon Ramsay that now includes four restaurants whose design and menu are modeled after the set and most famous dishes from the hit television show.
Compton’s First-Ever Gastropub Offers Local Craft Beer and a Mean Pastrami Reuben
Forty-year Compton resident Alejandro Villegas went to school in the South LA city and still calls it home. But every time he wanted to have a nice meal with craft beer, he had to leave Compton. So in late June, Villegas finally opened Boulevard Gastropub on Compton Boulevard near Atlantic Avenue, a place designed for locals to socialize and eat.
Inside Chicken + Whiskey’s New Outpost Across From Nationals Park
Chicken + Whiskey, Logan Circle’s popular destination for Peruvian poultry and brown liquor, just unveiled a follow-up D.C. location right across from Nationals Park. The sprawling Southeast site, located at the foot of Jair Lynch’s new condo building (70 N Street SE), comes from Maryland-based Star Restaurant Group (Doi Moi, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House).
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Goose Island’s 2022 Bourbon County Beer Lineup Features Biscotti and Jungle Bird Varieties
Chicago-based Goose Island Beer Co. is calling 2022 its 30th anniversary for its popular barrel-aged Bourbon County Brand Stouts, the pitch-black beers which customers stand in long lines after Thanksgiving to collect. Goose, via a news release, has revealed this year’s beer lineup consists of seven brews. The group includes a biscotti variant and another meant to remind drinkers of fig cookies.
Tito’s Vodka Mocks the Seltzer Trend by Selling an Empty Can
Austin-based vodka company Tito’s Handmade Vodka has found viral internet fame for its new product poking fun at the ubiquitous boozy seltzer trend. In a new perfectly produced video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand must ask, ‘Should we make a seltzer?’ and our answer is...no.” The video goes on to promote a new Tito’s product that enables people to make their own canned seltzer: an empty, reusable 16-ounce insulated can.
Greenpoint’s Beloved Peter Pan Bakery Teams Up With a Jewish Deli on Tahini-Coffee Doughnuts
Greenpoint stalwart Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop has teamed up with 2021 Williamsburg newcomer and purveyor of Jewish classics, Edith’s on a new doughnut: sour cream cake doughnut topped with creamy tahini and drizzled with a Turkish and Greek coffee glaze, reports Greenpointers. Per Instagram, the doughnuts are available at both Williamsburg locations of Edith’s — Sandwich Counter as well as Eatery & Grocery — though they run in limited quantities over the weekend. Find them on weekends only at Peter Pan on Manhattan Avenue.
NYC's Influential Speakeasy Angel’s Share Drops Into D.C. This Month
Angel’s Share — the beloved Japanese-style cocktail bar that shut down this spring after a 30-year run in the East Village — will make a rare, two-night D.C. appearance this month in downtown's Eaton hotel. On Sunday, August 7, Angel’s Share senior bartender Tsunetaka Imada heads to...
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
Barbecue Restaurant and Raw Bar the Pig and the Pearl Closes at Atlantic Station
Barbecue restaurant and raw bar the Pig and the Pearl is now closed at Atlantic Station in Midtown. According to Tomorrow’s News Today, the restaurant closed some time in July, but a Yelp search indicates it may have closed in June. No official announcement was made on social media by the restaurant or by Atlantic Station. Google lists the restaurant as “permanently closed” and the Pig and the Pearl website is no longer operational.
These 11 Atlanta Restaurants Are Simply Beautiful
There’s no shortage of stylish restaurants giving off serious see-and-be-seen vibes in Atlanta. Designers these days have even taken to curating corners in dining rooms for people seeking an instant Instagram moment to snap a photo. But there are just some Atlanta restaurants where style and substance merge into undeniably beautiful design and decor, making dining as much about the surroundings as the food on the plate, and transforming a meal into an experience.
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
Decadent Dessert Pop-Up Dench Graduates to New Residency at Oakland’s Tribune Restaurant
It’s not often a dessert pop-up comes to the table with serious word-of-mouth street cred and an award-winning actor’s stamp of approval, but there’s nothing typical about pastry chef Jimmy Wong’s claim to fame. Sure, he staged for a number of local Michelin-level restaurants including Plumed Horse in Saratoga and Chez TJ in Mountain View as a junior in high school — a popular route for some chefs looking to break into fine dining — but Wong more famously made headlines five years ago for his pop-up, Dench, which he hosted in his San Luis Obispo studio apartment as a junior in Cal Poly’s Food Science program.
A Gigantic Vegan Restaurant Opens Steps From Fenway Park
Walking into the giant new Plantpub location steps from Fenway Park, one might recognize the layout — and general beer hall vibes — from the longtime Boston Beerworks space. Plantpub is a beer hall, too, after all, but an entirely vegan one: The comfort food-packed menu features Impossible Burgers as well as burgers made from an in-house veggie blend; Fenway frank-inspired hot dogs made from a meat substitute, or carrot dogs; and similarly meatless comfort foods.
15 Portland Restaurants and Food Cart Pods Great for Large Groups
Portlanders love to celebrate over good food and drink, which means many of the city's bars, restaurants, and food cart pods are well suited to large groups. While big dinners out have felt riskier over the last few years, some folks are starting to seek out spots for rehearsal dinners and birthday drinks, and with tables in high demand as businesses continue to socially distance, sometimes nabbing a few spots can be tricky. Here, you'll find a wide range of restaurants and bars that can accommodate at least 10 people for dinner, often by reservation, as well as food cart pods and bar patios better for casual get-togethers. If you're looking for a place to host a wedding, or to book a private room, we have maps for that as well.
Lexy’s to Open in Trinity Groves with a Dallas Favorite: Steak, Steak, and More Steak
Trinity Groves will open a new restaurant called Lexy’s on August 15. Lexy’s will serve “local new American,” according to a press release, envisioned by Director of Culinary Aubrey Murphy, who previously worked at Knife Steakhouse under Michelin Star Chef John Tesar, and husband and wife restaurateurs Julian and Alexa Rodarte. The restaurant is named after Alexa, who goes by Lexy.
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
