Marijuana distribution ordinances requested in Reed City

bigrapidsdailynews.com
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Gary Green appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County
Gary Green was appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County Tuesday, according to an announcement from Sheriff Brian Miller. In a press release Miller said, "Gary had served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During him time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander, among having other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement."
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter
40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night
Tomorrow, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety will be hosting their National Night Out event downtown. The event is slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the road section between Elm St. and Pine St. along Michigan Ave. Free food will be available on-site including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, and cotton candy. There will also be various kids activities including a dunk tank and several interactive activities with the local fire and police departments.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
UpNorthLive.com
Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
Morning Sun
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
oceanacountypress.com
Suspects flee police in stolen car.
LEAVITT TOWNSHIP — Two suspects in a stolen 2010 Toyota Scion fled from police who were in pursuit of them Saturday, July 30, around 1:45 p.m. on North 176th Avenue, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Deputies used stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing car but...
oceanacountypress.com
Hesperia man pleads guilty to stealing catalytic converter.
HART — A 35-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 1, to larceny $1,000-$20,000 for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. Jason Alan Ennis, of 5430 E. Arthur Rd., is scheduled to appear for sentencing for the...
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quit, settles for $95K
A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a gag order.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Mounted deputy dies after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has taken the life of a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
wcsx.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Investigating Suspicious Fire in Leroy Township
A house caught fire in Leroy Township of Osceola County Thursday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola County Deputies were sent to the fire to help the Fire Department, and while they investigated the scene they deemed the fire was suspicious. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car
BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
Grand Traverse County Crash Ends with One Man Dead
A three car crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night ended with one man dead. It happened around 11 pm on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 23-year-old Lake Ann man traveling east bound struck a car...
Homicide suspect chased, gunned down man in downtown Grand Rapids, witnesses say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A homicide suspect accused of gunning down another man in downtown Grand Rapids has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. A Kent County judge determined Tuesday, July 26, that Jeffrey K. Craig, 27, will face a trial on an open murder charge in connection to the death of 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz on May 24.
