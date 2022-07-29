A Look at the Spring Graduation of 2022

neiuindependent.org
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Volunteers hand out over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to CPS students
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday to pack 1,250 backpacks with school supplies.
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
chicagostarmedia.com
Back to school, ready or not!
Is it too early to talk about sending the kids back to school? Not for thousands of jittery, red-eyed Chicago parents who have been juggling work from home, squabbling siblings and a whirring turnstile of traffic to and from the parade of clubs, camps and carpools that punctuate our summertime schedules.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
Our Chicago: Lollapalooza's impact on tourism and businesses
The President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says most of their hotels were sold out for Lollapalooza weekend.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
City expands access to police exam
As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
chicagostarmedia.com
Streeterville Organization of Active Residents creates safety culture to prevent, reduce crime
The Streeterville Organization of Active Residents (SOAR) provides an excellent example of a Chicago grassroots neighborhood organization where members use multiple strategies to make public safety a neighborhood priority. The creation of a “culture of safety” is central to the mission of a nonprofit organization like SOAR. SOAR’s...
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Chicago summer festivals in full swing this weekend from Fiesta Del Sol to Lollapalooza
From Randolph Street Market to Fiesta Del Sol to Lollapalooza and more, the height of summer festival season is here.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
