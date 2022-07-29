New filing: Microsoft added record 40,000 employees in past year, up 22%, before job cuts

www.geekwire.com
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Lowe's workers say 'chaotic' scheduling effectively killed their weekends. Now the retailer is offering 4-day workweeks to ease the pain.
Lowe's employees have long decried the company's scheduling policies. They describe workspaces rife with low morale and troubles maintaining work-life balance. The retailer's latest response includes giving employees the option of coming in four days a week.
A Tesla employee of nearly 5 years says he was sacked over the phone while on vacation
In a sworn declaration filed in a Texas court, Roosevelt Jointer, a former Tesla supervisor, said he had no idea he was about to lose his job.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Worker Applauded for Quitting Job After Seeing First Paycheck
The employee said they noticed they were getting paid a lower amount of money than what was initially agreed upon.
Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave
Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'
For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire. The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay. Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Business Insider
A pharmacist who makes an extra $6,000 a month from his side hustle says he relies on a 6-letter acronym to manage both jobs
Real estate investor Ryan Chaw nets $6,000 a month from his rental properties. He uses the acronym ALLIES to manage his side gig so he can work full-time as a pharmacist. It stands for: Agent, Lender, Licensed Contractor, Inhabitants, Tax Expert, and Supervisor. Though Ryan Chaw spends most of his...
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million
Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
