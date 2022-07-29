Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

www.hazard-herald.com
Suzanne Moore
3d ago
All these companies that are coming to Kentucky but of course not Eastern KY. We need jobs here. There has been 1000s lose jobs..AK steel and Coal Miner's. This is why everyone will keep leaving this area.
Reply(1)
5
Related
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Beshear announces $310M development in Hopkinsville to create 250 jobs
A Massachusetts company has chosen Hopkinsville as the site for a plant that would employ 250 workers to manufacture materials for electric vehicle batteries, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday at the Christian County Courthouse. Ascend Elements Inc. plans an initial investment of $310 million to build a 450,000-square-foot facility on...
westkentuckystar.com
$310M EV battery plant promises 250 jobs in Hopkinsville
It was announced on Monday that a $310 million factory to make batteries for electric vehicles is coming to Hopkinsville. Massachusetts-based Ascend Elements, Inc. produces sustainable battery materials from recycled lithium-ion batteries. A 450,000 square foot facility will be constructed in Hopkinsville's Commerce Park II, and it expects to be in operation in 2024.
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
middlesboronews.com
Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky
State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
wtloam.com
Gov. Andy Beshear Announces $13 Million To Bring Jobs To Coal Communities
Gov. Andy Beshear announced three cities across the Commonwealth would be getting $13 million to support job growth and industrial expansion. Two of the cities included are in southern and Eastern Kentucky. Monticello, Pikeville and Henderson will be getting the money, which is from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $300 million Coal Communities Commitment program. The program aims to help coal communities recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. The funds are expected to help the Kentucky cities create more than 650 jobs and more than $500 million in investment. Gov. Beshear said the awards will help construct two natural gas lines, improve a sanitary sewer system and create an agritech education and research center in our commonwealth.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption
Businesses like gas stations and other retail stores may not be able to afford paying up to $200,000 per electric vehicle charger.
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
WSAZ
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
WISH-TV
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
Comments / 3