Red Bluff, CA

An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs

By Jafet Serrato
 4 days ago
Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon

CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
Upper Park Road construction starts this week

CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
Tehama County supervisors censure Supervisor Williams

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the immediate censure of Supervisor Robert Williams. The board voted 3-2 to censure him, with Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton opposing it. The motion to remove Supervisor Williams from the committee fail as well as the recommendation...
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
Shasta County leaders set to vote on Fire Camp renewal for inmates

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – The Shasta County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether or not to extend the statewide Fire Camp program another three years, during its Tuesday morning meeting at 9 a.m. If voted through, the program would continue in Shasta County through June 30, 2025. Fire...
Cal Park hotel developers appeal planning commission’s denial of plans

CHICO, Calif. - Developers of a hotel at Cal Park say they filed an appeal of the Chico Planning Commission’s denial of plans for the new hotel. H2H Properties Vice President of Government Affairs Michael Bowers says the appeal was filed on Monday as the firm wants to build a hotel in a vacant plot of land off of Sierra Sunrise Terrace and Bruce Road, north of Highway 32.
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut

CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute

SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
Redding Woodworker Creates $65k Table from 1,500-Year-Old Redwood Tree

A woodworking company in Redding recently created a table from a 1,500-year-old redwood tree, selling it to a local restaurant for $65,000. Matt Clark has gained a following online for his unique woodworking projects out of his shop in Redding. He specializes in luxury wood tables, including stunning poker tables, ping pong tables, and chess tables. His recent luxury table for RAW sushi restaurant in Redding was a long and complicated process which he showed on his YouTube page, garnering more than 600,000 views.
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022

The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Fire across from Windchime Park sparks concern among neighbors

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE rushed to put out a fire near a homeless camp at Windchime Park. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Chico Fire said it's possible the fire was human-caused based on the terrain and that there were not any obvious signs of ignition when units arrived.

