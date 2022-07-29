ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet

 4 days ago
In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok.

La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.

The series has nearly 70 parts, and every clip has over a million views. This specific TikTok is their most popular with 53.6 views at the time of publishing.

Whether it be a normal compliment on a nice shirt and someone's beard or something silly like saying "Do you work at Subway? Because you look fresh!" the compliments put a smile on each person's face.

The coffee shop began in the DFW area but has locations across Dallas, Houston, and even one in Santa Monica, CA. The flagship location offers an internship for foster youth where they employ them and help build life skills.

The company's mission, or what they call a "thought process", is to normalize kindness and it starts with the first rule: "Our team spreads kindness to thousands of our guests and in our communities on a daily basis" the website states.

The videos appear to take place all across America, as places located in Houston or Los Angeles can be seen in the surroundings of the footage.

You're bound to find a user commenting something like "they looked like they really needed that compliment" on each part. It's difficult to find a negative response to the series because many TikTokers express appreciation for what the account is doing in every comment section.

