ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

The road to Oz goes through the 419 this weekend!

By What's Going On Staff
nbc24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbc24.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

This biggest weekend in BG begins August 18th

It beautiful Bowling Green, it doesn't get any bigger than this: The 55th Annual Tractor Pulling Championships, Firefly Nights, and BGSU move in weekend, will make the weekend of August 18th-22nd one for the history books!. To give us all the details, WGO was joined by Visit BG Ohio Marketing...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

YWCA hosts Pollyball Health Fair and Baby Shower August 5th

The YWCA Healthy Connections Department will present the Annual YWCA/Pollyball Health Fair & Baby Shower on August 5, 2022. The Health Fair will begin at 11:00AM and end at 3:00PM. The Baby Shower will be held from 1:30-3:00PM. The event will be held at Glass City Church of Christ on 901 Hoag St. Toledo, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Facebook page helps Toledo area residents solve crimes

TOLEDO, Ohio — James Primo is a Toledo resident who wants to make a positive impact. "It seemed like there was a lot of crime going on," he said. Primo created a local crime-focused Facebook page to help alleviate those issues. "Sometimes people don't want to talk to the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Part of State Route 795 renamed Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari and state Sen. Theresa Gavarone joined Lake Township leaders and residents Monday to dedicate a renamed highway portion. House Bill 164, which passed unanimously earlier this year, designates part of State Route 795 as "Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway" between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road in Wood County.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kansas, OH
City
Toledo, OH
nbc24.com

One woman dead, another hurt in shooting Sunday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is dead and another was hurt following a shooting early Sunday morning on North Detroit Avenue near Council Street. Officers responded to the scene at 1:43 a.m. and found both Catherine Craig, 28, and Dyamond Brown, 21, with gunshot wounds. Craig was taken to...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman killed after being hit by semi on I-475 Friday

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Toledo woman died after being hit by a semitrailer while standing on the side of I-475 eastbound Friday night, causing the interstate to be shut down for nearly five hours. Troopers responded to the scene around...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy