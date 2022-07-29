The road to Oz goes through the 419 this weekend!

nbc24.com
This biggest weekend in BG begins August 18th
It beautiful Bowling Green, it doesn't get any bigger than this: The 55th Annual Tractor Pulling Championships, Firefly Nights, and BGSU move in weekend, will make the weekend of August 18th-22nd one for the history books!. To give us all the details, WGO was joined by Visit BG Ohio Marketing...
YWCA hosts Pollyball Health Fair and Baby Shower August 5th
The YWCA Healthy Connections Department will present the Annual YWCA/Pollyball Health Fair & Baby Shower on August 5, 2022. The Health Fair will begin at 11:00AM and end at 3:00PM. The Baby Shower will be held from 1:30-3:00PM. The event will be held at Glass City Church of Christ on 901 Hoag St. Toledo, Ohio.
Facebook page helps Toledo area residents solve crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — James Primo is a Toledo resident who wants to make a positive impact. "It seemed like there was a lot of crime going on," he said. Primo created a local crime-focused Facebook page to help alleviate those issues. "Sometimes people don't want to talk to the...
Part of State Route 795 renamed Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari and state Sen. Theresa Gavarone joined Lake Township leaders and residents Monday to dedicate a renamed highway portion. House Bill 164, which passed unanimously earlier this year, designates part of State Route 795 as "Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway" between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road in Wood County.
Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy students get certified for first aid at Owens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Community College is providing incoming students get a head start for Toledo Public Schools' new Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy. Monday and Tuesday, students will take a full course at the college to be certified for American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR/AED First Aid. This certification...
One woman dead, another hurt in shooting Sunday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is dead and another was hurt following a shooting early Sunday morning on North Detroit Avenue near Council Street. Officers responded to the scene at 1:43 a.m. and found both Catherine Craig, 28, and Dyamond Brown, 21, with gunshot wounds. Craig was taken to...
Toledo woman killed after being hit by semi on I-475 Friday
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Toledo woman died after being hit by a semitrailer while standing on the side of I-475 eastbound Friday night, causing the interstate to be shut down for nearly five hours. Troopers responded to the scene around...
