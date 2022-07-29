Schaefers named Miss Congeniality in Outstanding Teen competition

plainsman.com
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
Plainsman
RavineMan Triathlon events
Sprint-individual (500-meter swim, 20k bike, 5k run): 1, Hannah Carlson, Aberdeen, 1:10:19; 2, Ethan Marquardt, Huron, 1:11:46; 3, Sallie Doty, Pierre, 1:14:46; 4, Abberly McLaughlin, Aberdeen, 1:18:46; 5, Teresa Van Hyfte, Hartford, 1:19:11; 6, Jory Wipf, Huron, 1:19:50; 7, Jerry Kyte, Sioux Falls, 1:21:17; 8, Christian Small, Huron, 1:24:22; 9, Logan Long, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 10, Marty Takagi, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 11, Rebecca Neugebauer, Huron, 1:28:27; 12, Kim Rieger, Huron, 1:29:08; 13, Dustin Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:31:37; 14, Kevin Hanson, Sioux Falls, 1:31:49; 15, Robert Gunderson, Aberdeen, 1:32:29; 16, Craig Mittendorf, Sioux Falls, 1:32:47; 17, Lynne Mazzone, Rapid City, 1:36:47; 18, Erin McGaugh, Huron, 1:43:19; 19, Rachel Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:43:44; 20, Elizabeth Shepard, Dutton, Ala., 1:44:19; 21, Michele Mriden, Sioux Falls,1:46:26; 22, Mark Nelson, Mitchell, 1:56:33; 23, Ashley Armstrong, Huron, 1:57:37; 24, Jessica Myers, Springfield, 1:58:06; 25, Kelsey Small, Huron, 2:17:35; 26, Lance Calkins, Huron, 2:23:38.
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
Plainsman
Swenson inks late model win at MCS
MILLER — Chuck Swenson of Watertown broke into the win column on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. The veteran late model driver started on the outside of the front row and earned the victory in the 20-lap feature race. Swenson held off Chad Becker of Aberdeen, who started...
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
South Dakota teen completes grueling 100-mile horse race
Emma Christopherson is a 19-year-old from Mitchell, South Dakota, and she's crazy, by her own admission.
KELOLAND TV
Man fires gun over 20 times in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in central Sioux Falls at 11th Street and Summit Ave. Investigators say Lydelle Turner, 42, drove into the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different. After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
dakotanewsnow.com
FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood
Sanford Research recently wrapped up it’s study on head hits using sensors in helmets. But now, they have another way to measure even more data. Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet. Updated: 6 hours ago. The non-profit organization is hosting its annual backpack distribution...
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
siouxfalls.business
Omaha-based IV hydration spa expands to Sioux Falls
A new spa focused on IV therapy is planning to open in August in western Sioux Falls. Live Hydration Spa, based out of Omaha, is opening a franchise in a retail center near Louise Avenue and 57th Street. Other businesses at Village on Louise include Noodles & Company, Olive Destination and Barre3.
hawkeyesports.com
South Dakota State Game Sold Out; Nebraska Near Sellout Status
IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s season-opening home football game against South Dakota State, scheduled for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out. The announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. Six...
Vermillion Plain Talk
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
