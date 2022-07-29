Kolousek family shares soil health benefits for grazing and blowing

BROOKINGS – A familiar foe faced Huron in its opening game of the 13U state tournament Thursday in Brookings. For the fifth time of the season, Huron would face Mitchell, and for the third time this summer, the final result would be a difference of two runs or less as the teams squared off on Bob Shelden Field. Mitchell came out the victor by the score of 4-2.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO