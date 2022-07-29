Kolousek family shares soil health benefits for grazing and blowing

plainsman.com
Related
Plainsman
RavineMan Triathlon events
Sprint-individual (500-meter swim, 20k bike, 5k run): 1, Hannah Carlson, Aberdeen, 1:10:19; 2, Ethan Marquardt, Huron, 1:11:46; 3, Sallie Doty, Pierre, 1:14:46; 4, Abberly McLaughlin, Aberdeen, 1:18:46; 5, Teresa Van Hyfte, Hartford, 1:19:11; 6, Jory Wipf, Huron, 1:19:50; 7, Jerry Kyte, Sioux Falls, 1:21:17; 8, Christian Small, Huron, 1:24:22; 9, Logan Long, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 10, Marty Takagi, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 11, Rebecca Neugebauer, Huron, 1:28:27; 12, Kim Rieger, Huron, 1:29:08; 13, Dustin Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:31:37; 14, Kevin Hanson, Sioux Falls, 1:31:49; 15, Robert Gunderson, Aberdeen, 1:32:29; 16, Craig Mittendorf, Sioux Falls, 1:32:47; 17, Lynne Mazzone, Rapid City, 1:36:47; 18, Erin McGaugh, Huron, 1:43:19; 19, Rachel Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:43:44; 20, Elizabeth Shepard, Dutton, Ala., 1:44:19; 21, Michele Mriden, Sioux Falls,1:46:26; 22, Mark Nelson, Mitchell, 1:56:33; 23, Ashley Armstrong, Huron, 1:57:37; 24, Jessica Myers, Springfield, 1:58:06; 25, Kelsey Small, Huron, 2:17:35; 26, Lance Calkins, Huron, 2:23:38.
Plainsman
Swenson inks late model win at MCS
MILLER — Chuck Swenson of Watertown broke into the win column on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. The veteran late model driver started on the outside of the front row and earned the victory in the 20-lap feature race. Swenson held off Chad Becker of Aberdeen, who started...
Plainsman
Huron 13U drops first games of state tourney
BROOKINGS – A familiar foe faced Huron in its opening game of the 13U state tournament Thursday in Brookings. For the fifth time of the season, Huron would face Mitchell, and for the third time this summer, the final result would be a difference of two runs or less as the teams squared off on Bob Shelden Field. Mitchell came out the victor by the score of 4-2.
Plainsman
Junior Legion drops heartbreaker to open state tournament
WATERTOWN – Facing the top-seeded team in the tournament, the Huron Junior Legion team lost in heartbreaking manner on Thursday night to Renner at the state 16U tournament in Watertown by the score of 7-6. Huron took an early 1-0 lead, and that lasted a few innings into the game, but the game was back and forth until the very end, when Renner won the game on a sacrifice fly.
Comments / 0