10th annual Yale School Reunion held

plainsman.com
Related
Plainsman
RavineMan Triathlon events
Sprint-individual (500-meter swim, 20k bike, 5k run): 1, Hannah Carlson, Aberdeen, 1:10:19; 2, Ethan Marquardt, Huron, 1:11:46; 3, Sallie Doty, Pierre, 1:14:46; 4, Abberly McLaughlin, Aberdeen, 1:18:46; 5, Teresa Van Hyfte, Hartford, 1:19:11; 6, Jory Wipf, Huron, 1:19:50; 7, Jerry Kyte, Sioux Falls, 1:21:17; 8, Christian Small, Huron, 1:24:22; 9, Logan Long, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 10, Marty Takagi, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 11, Rebecca Neugebauer, Huron, 1:28:27; 12, Kim Rieger, Huron, 1:29:08; 13, Dustin Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:31:37; 14, Kevin Hanson, Sioux Falls, 1:31:49; 15, Robert Gunderson, Aberdeen, 1:32:29; 16, Craig Mittendorf, Sioux Falls, 1:32:47; 17, Lynne Mazzone, Rapid City, 1:36:47; 18, Erin McGaugh, Huron, 1:43:19; 19, Rachel Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:43:44; 20, Elizabeth Shepard, Dutton, Ala., 1:44:19; 21, Michele Mriden, Sioux Falls,1:46:26; 22, Mark Nelson, Mitchell, 1:56:33; 23, Ashley Armstrong, Huron, 1:57:37; 24, Jessica Myers, Springfield, 1:58:06; 25, Kelsey Small, Huron, 2:17:35; 26, Lance Calkins, Huron, 2:23:38.
Plainsman
Swenson inks late model win at MCS
MILLER — Chuck Swenson of Watertown broke into the win column on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. The veteran late model driver started on the outside of the front row and earned the victory in the 20-lap feature race. Swenson held off Chad Becker of Aberdeen, who started...
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
ravellettepublications.com
Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton
The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plainsman
Changing lives, one bed at a time
HURON — Barbara Lorenz, a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Huron, said she attended a presentation a few years back regarding providing beds to youth in need. “It was for a group called ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’” Lorenz said, “and it stuck with me.” Earlier this year, a group at the church met to consider what direction should be taken for the church’s next project. Lorenz brought up Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and it turned out that another member of the group was at the same presentation.
drgnews.com
Plainsman
Huron 13U finishes season on high note
BROOKINGS - While reaching Sunday’s championship round was already out of reach coming into Saturday’s game against Yankton, the Huron 13U team made sure to make their final game of the season a good one, defeating Yankton 14-8 at Erv Huether Field in Brookings as part of the South Dakota 13U state tournament.
Plainsman
Huron 13U drops first games of state tourney
BROOKINGS – A familiar foe faced Huron in its opening game of the 13U state tournament Thursday in Brookings. For the fifth time of the season, Huron would face Mitchell, and for the third time this summer, the final result would be a difference of two runs or less as the teams squared off on Bob Shelden Field. Mitchell came out the victor by the score of 4-2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; 15-year-old racer; daycare provider pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
Comments / 0