10th annual Yale School Reunion held

HURON — Barbara Lorenz, a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Huron, said she attended a presentation a few years back regarding providing beds to youth in need. “It was for a group called ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’” Lorenz said, “and it stuck with me.” Earlier this year, a group at the church met to consider what direction should be taken for the church’s next project. Lorenz brought up Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and it turned out that another member of the group was at the same presentation.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO