www.987thebull.com
Related
Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Signing With Phoenix Suns
Washington averaged 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 48 games with the Indiana Pacers last season.
Kentucky, Gonzaga announce basketball home-and-home series starting in 2022
Kentucky will visit Gonzaga in Spokane on Nov. 20 in what should be one of the top non-conference games of the 2022-23 season.
Saints fans at Dome will be able to order food from their seats via new app
The next time you’re in the Caesar’s Superdome watching the Saints, you won’t have to stand in line to order concessions. It’s thanks to a partnership between the stadium and the Waitr app, soon to be known as ASAP.
Comments / 0