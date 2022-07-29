DeKalb students share school concerns at community forum

www.northernpublicradio.org
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The RoofSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
I Visited a Very Unique and Strange Steak House in St. CharlesChicago Food KingSaint Charles, IL
Why this stunning castle in the Chicago suburbs should be on your summer bucket listJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."
Rochelle officials will not accept the proposal for future use of the Hickory Grove property
The Rochelle city council has decided not to accept the proposal for future use of the Hickory Grove Property. The building was demolished earlier this year along Illinois 251 North near the intersection with Route 38. It totals 2 acres of land. The city received only 1 proposal for the...
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
Longtime Naperville Liquor Commissioner Scott Wehrli Announces Run For Mayor
Longtime Naperville Liquor Commissioner and business executive Scott Wehrli has announced that he’ll be running for Naperville mayor. A lifelong Naperville resident, Wehrli is an executive at the DuKane Precast Construction Company. He’s served on the Naperville Liquor Commission for 29 years. He’s also been a part-time Naperville Park District police officer for 32 years, currently serving as a Lieutenant.
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency. Five departments arrived to find two males,...
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
UpRising Bakery owner 'outraged' after village issues letter prohibiting events
The fallout continues at a Lake in the Hills bakery where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages.
Save the Date! Kane County Confidential Document Shredding August 13
Save the date for the annual Kane County Shredding Event for confidential documents on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 a.m. - 12 noon (rain or shine). This event is NOT for business shredding. The event will be held at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174 and any Kane...
State Senator says tax cuts to fight inflation should be permanent
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says tax cuts to groceries and gas in Illinois to fight inflation ought to the permanent. Rezin says that Republicans want to get that done. Democratic lawmakers did pass a temporary tax cut on groceries and gas. Republicans have called it an election gimmick.
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room
The city administrator for west suburban Warrenville has been charged with public indecency, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.
Comments / 2