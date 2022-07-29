ADHD assessments are important for this often-misunderstood condition

www.kmuw.org
Related
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
classiccountry1070.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
KWCH.com
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
Drug overdose deaths caused by fentanyl are skyrocketing in Wichita. Here’s what you need to know.
In the past four years, the number of people who died from drug overdoses annually in Sedgwick County more than doubled, a dramatic increase attributed almost entirely to fentanyl. The rise in fentanyl overdoses is a recent, growing problem that’s required an urgent response from the city, according to law enforcement and forensic scientists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
KAKE TV
Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees
Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
KWCH.com
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
Inmate used hemorrhoid cream to open hole in jail window, affidavit says
An affidavit filed in the Sedgwick County District Court has revealed more details about the plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July.
kmuw.org
Pridegrass, Dudegrass, and no grass whatsoever
Tallgrass Film Association is teaming up with Wichita Pride and Positive Directions to present Pridegrass, August 6-7. LGBTQ+ films will be shown at the Tallgrass Film Center, starting with Esther Newton Made Me Gay. The documentary details gay liberation, AIDS activism, and life on Fire Island through Newton’s perspective. That’s followed by The Floating World — a short that follows a man working in Tokyo’s red-light quarter — and Being Thunder, a documentary about an Indigenous two-spirit teenager. More information is at tallgrassfilm.org.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
hppr.org
The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Friday that shielded a Wichita police officer from criminal charges when he shot at a dog and a young girl was injured. Former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic disturbance call when a...
Wichita hospital ranked best in the region
WICHITA (KSNT) – Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital has been named the best regional hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. According to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Procedures & Conditions” ratings of hospitals throughout the nation, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis is the best hospital in the Wichita region. This […]
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
KWCH.com
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
Comments / 1