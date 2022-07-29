Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

Click here to read the full article. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” director Cooper Raiff and former Black Bear Pictures development executive Clementine Quittner are teaming up to launch a new production company, Small Ideas, with a goal of developing and producing independent film and television projects. The duo are joining forces to make projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as projects written and directed by Raiff. Their first endeavor will be an undisclosed television series which Raiff will write, direct, and produce, and which Quittner will produce. Raiff’s most recent film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” won the Audience Award at...

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO