www.dresdenenterprise.com
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Announces New Transportation Director
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools welcomes Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director. The longtime educator began July 21. “Like the rest of the country, Weakley County Schools has faced numerous challenges in securing bus drivers,” noted Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “Finding the right leader who can navigate through that crisis while also keeping our buses safely on the roads was a priority. We were fortunate that Tim Barker was available and has the experience to build on the foundation his predecessor Ron Byington laid. With our staff already hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, we are grateful for the ease of transition.”
Dresden Enterprise
Golden Grads: Gleason School Lays Foundation for Career in Medicine
Jennifer Calene Johnson was born on September 30, 1937, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the fourth child of Willie D. Johnson and Bertha Mai “Birdie” Trevathan Johnson. The family had moved to Oklahoma is search of work during the Great Depression, at time when life was hard, and work was scarce. Willie D. had secured a retail job as a shoe salesman there.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Freedom Forum To Feature Gatlin Brothers, Bret Baier
Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation that works to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, will host its inaugural First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. Visitors to the park will discover fun, freedom and fellowship, and explore the rights that Americans treasure. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations. Admission to the park on the day of the festival is FREE with registration.
radionwtn.com
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August
Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
