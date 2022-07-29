Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools welcomes Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director. The longtime educator began July 21. “Like the rest of the country, Weakley County Schools has faced numerous challenges in securing bus drivers,” noted Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “Finding the right leader who can navigate through that crisis while also keeping our buses safely on the roads was a priority. We were fortunate that Tim Barker was available and has the experience to build on the foundation his predecessor Ron Byington laid. With our staff already hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, we are grateful for the ease of transition.”

DRESDEN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO