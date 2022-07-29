www.dresdenenterprise.com
WBBJ
Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky
FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Announces New Transportation Director
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools welcomes Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director. The longtime educator began July 21. “Like the rest of the country, Weakley County Schools has faced numerous challenges in securing bus drivers,” noted Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “Finding the right leader who can navigate through that crisis while also keeping our buses safely on the roads was a priority. We were fortunate that Tim Barker was available and has the experience to build on the foundation his predecessor Ron Byington laid. With our staff already hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, we are grateful for the ease of transition.”
wcluradio.com
Camp Currie canceled this week due to staff COVID case
BENTON — Camp John Currie has been canceled for the third year after a COVID-19 case among staff members of the camp. The camp is hosted each summer in Marshall County. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts it. Staff were isolated once the case was identified, according to a Sunday news release from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
WSMV
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
Dresden Enterprise
Good Ole Gospel Singing Event Returns to Dresden
After being canceled during the pandemic, the 19th annual Good Ole Gospel Singing will return at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, at First Baptist Church in Dresden. Among the special guests will again be Matthew Holt from McKenzie, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band. “We’re so excited to bring...
School shooting survivor speaks out on school safety as students return to class
"I can say at my school, what we needed that morning would have been a police officer."
wpsdlocal6.com
Teenage girl reporting missing in Paducah found in good health
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court, wearing black biking shorts with a blue t-shirt and flip flops. Police say they do not believe she is currently in danger. If anyone has...
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
kbsi23.com
Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are now in custody following an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say the pair were arrested less than 18 hours after they released information to the public. Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were taken into custody by...
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Arlington man arrested for probation violation, faces new drug charges
A wanted Arlington man was arrested Thursday for a probation violation and faced new drug charges, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said a warrant was issued for 32-year-old Kevin Gorham of Arlington on July 20 for an alleged probation violation. The alleged probation violation occurred in Union County, where State Police arrested Gorham on July 16 for operating a motor vehicle under the Influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
