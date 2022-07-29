Deadly Shooting In Glen Ullin: Suspect Is In Police Custody

supertalk1270.com
Man Convicted of Quadruple Murder Dies By Suicide While in Custody
The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called yesterday to investigate a State Penitentiary, Bismarck resident “who had caused self-harm.”. The inmate was identified as Chad Isaak, 48. Isaak was convicted of killing four employees of RJR Management in Mandan back in April 2019, and was sentenced to four life terms without parole.
Chad Isaak dead following reports of "self injury"
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota State Penitentiary is reporting Chad Isaak has died due to self-injury. Isaak was convicted back in August of 2021 of the killing of four people in Mandan. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday following reports of a resident who had self-harmed. The trooper was told the inmate was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
