CubCrafters’ Effort To Go Public Generates Buzz

Bentley has been forced to delay its new electric vehicle and is still some way off from unveiling a hybrid version of its outstanding Continental GT, but if its most recent earnings report is anything to go by, Bentley customers don't really care that the Crewe-based automaker is taking its electrification transition slow. In fact, 2021 was an outstanding year for the company and 2022 is shaping up to be even more successful.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO