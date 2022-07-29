CubCrafters’ Effort To Go Public Generates Buzz

www.flyingmag.com
Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions
We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
teslarati.com
Hertz gives several updates on its Tesla and Polestar EV fleet
Update: Lede paragraph date revised to Thursday to reflect accuracy. Hertz gave several updates on its fleet of Tesla and Polestar all-electric vehicles, which it started offering to customers earlier this year, during its Earnings Call for Q2 2022 held on Thursday. Hertz expanded its EV offerings to sixteen new...
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report
Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
Bentley Breaks Full-Year Earnings Record In Just Six Months
Bentley has been forced to delay its new electric vehicle and is still some way off from unveiling a hybrid version of its outstanding Continental GT, but if its most recent earnings report is anything to go by, Bentley customers don't really care that the Crewe-based automaker is taking its electrification transition slow. In fact, 2021 was an outstanding year for the company and 2022 is shaping up to be even more successful.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
PayPal shares jump on Elliot's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials’ battery materials facility in Nevada is a $3.5B disruptor
Tesla co-founder JB Straubel believes Redwood Materials’ $3.5 billion battery materials facility can make a difference in the United States’ EV supply chain. With the transition of the automotive sector to electric vehicles, the need for battery materials is bound to increase. Redwood plans to make sure that it can help address this impending demand.
Proposed Bill Will See $12,500 Credit On New EVs And $4,000 Credit On Used EVs
$60 billion set aside to cut emissions on the manufacturing side. A new bill drawn up by Senate Democrats proposes several new tax breaks and grants for car buyers and automotive manufacturers. If this bill passes, the car-buying public can look forward to a $4,000 tax credit for used electric...
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: Cutting corners edition
Israeli electrification startup Ree Automotive, Morgan Olson and EAVX showed a proof-of-concept step van this week that could revolutionize the segment — four-wheel steering by wire with 57% better aerodynamics than the rolling bricks that deliver your packages today. Ree’s a crowd. Ree Automotive is one of those...
teslarati.com
Rivian claims revamped EV incentive bill will benefit its rivals the most
The proposed revamped EV incentive bill being led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin is expected to accelerate the adoption of all-electric vehicles in the United States. But while companies like Tesla and General Motors are definitely celebrating, electric truck maker Rivian is not. Currently, the...
InvestorPlace
Romeo Power (RMO) Stock Soars on Nikola Deal
Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 23% in early trade Aug. 1 after struggling electric vehicle maker Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) said it would buy it for $144 million in stock. The deal values Romeo at a 34% premium to its July 29 close. Nikola stock is currently up 2% to $6.35 on the news.
Tesla Slows Down In Europe: Competition Is Fiercer Than Ever
The European new car market continued to experience difficult times in the first half of this year. The latest data published by JATO Dynamics indicate that new car registrations fell by 14 percent compared to the same period in 2021, reaching 5.54 million units in 27 European countries. This figure differs from the positive change recorded in China (+ 3.4 percent) but is better than the results obtained in the United States, where the market collapsed by 18.2 percent.
Nikola Is Buying Romeo Power for In-House Battery Capabilities
The EV start-ups had a few good years before investors came to the realization that not every prediction that they were making could come true. Inflation and interest rates started rising and things went south pretty quick. Amid these tough times for growth names and especially EVs, consolidation might be the way forward. On Aug. 1, Nikola announced that it has agreed to acquire battery maker Romeo Power for $144 million. Why is Nikola buying Romeo Power?
torquenews.com
Tesla Includes Tire Pressure, Battery Cooling And Other Variables For Range Calculation In Software Update
Tesla has modified the calculation algorithm for estimating the range of its electric cars, including the influence of tire pressure, the cooling system of the battery compartment and even the recharging of mobile phones. In future software updates Tesla will modify the calculation of the remaining range in the batteries,...
