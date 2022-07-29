ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse

Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday. Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. A large crowd of friends and family filled...
OBION COUNTY, TN
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August

Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
PARIS, TN
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service

A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
OBION COUNTY, TN
School Resource Officers Returning to School System

As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Golden Grads: Gleason School Lays Foundation for Career in Medicine

Jennifer Calene Johnson was born on September 30, 1937, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the fourth child of Willie D. Johnson and Bertha Mai “Birdie” Trevathan Johnson. The family had moved to Oklahoma is search of work during the Great Depression, at time when life was hard, and work was scarce. Willie D. had secured a retail job as a shoe salesman there.
GLEASON, TN
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel

A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
NEW MADRID, MO
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Hayti Police: Escaped inmate back in custody

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - An escaped inmate wanted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is back in custody. The Hayti Police Department said in a statement that DeWayne Woods Jr. was taken into custody on the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti without incident at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 1.
HAYTI, MO

