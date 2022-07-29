ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: While you're getting swing advice from a stranger at the range, Jason Day is getting it from Tiger Woods

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
Photo by Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There are science geeks, math geeks, TV geeks and the list goes on. But there are also golf geeks (like many of you reading this).

Jason Day is a golf geek. The Aussie is obsessed with the golf swing, always looking for that one thing to click. Well, lucky for him, one of his best buddies on Tour (and in life) is one, too.

That’d be Tiger Woods.

Woods has worked with swing coaches in the past, but he has also been his own coach. Absorbing videos of his swing, breaking it down frame by frame to see what he can improve on.

Well, earlier this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Day was asked what his conversations with Woods are like. He then pulled out his phone to show off his text messages with the GOAT. And, for the most part, they’re all about the golf swing.

