Tower of Fantasy characters: All Simulacra birthdays and favorite gifts

In Tower of Fantasy, birthdays and gifts are as important as combat strategies. There are numerous characters you’ll encounter in the open world of the sci-fi action RPG, advancing the story along the way. A number of characters can join you on your adventurous journey and complement your team with their own skills in combat, too. These playable characters in Tower of Fantasy are called Simulacra.

We’ve summarized all Simulacra at launch day on August 11, 2022, and useful information like their birthdays and favorite gifts in this guide for you. Be sure to check back regularly as updates with new characters expand the available roster.

Cocoritter

Weapon: Absolute Zero

Weapon Type: Ice/Scepter

Birthday: June 1

Favorite Gifts: Toys, Decorations, Rare Items

VA: Lexi Fontaine

Cocoritter comes across as very naive: She trusts practically everyone she crosses paths with. Behind this, however, is above all the determination to help as many people as possible with her healing ability.

Crow

Weapon: Thunderblades

Weapon Type: Lightning/Double Blade

Birthday: December 17

Favorite Gifts: Everyday Items, Figurines, Limited Store Items

VA: Casey Mongillo

Crow is a jokester who is practically a walking encyclopedia of embarrassing jokes. He also likes to perform tricks with daggers from his collection.

King

Weapon: Scythe of the Crow

Weapon Type: Fire/Scythe

Birthday: November 3

Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items, Limited Store Items

VA: Johnny Young

King lives up to his name: he’s brash, wears flamboyant clothes, and takes everything he wants by force. Money is everything to him.

Meryl

Weapon: Rosy Edge

Weapon Type: Ice/Claymore

Birthday: October 10

Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items

VA: Kira Buckland

Meryl is a quiet veteran of the Hykros Executors. Her excellent sword fighting skills ensure that no mission is too difficult for her.

Samir

Weapon: Dual EM Stars

Weapon Type: Lightning/Dual Pistols

Birthday: May 20

Favorite Gifts: Games, Toys

VA: Brittany Cox

Samira is a cool gunslinger who nevertheless loves to play tricks on others. This elite Executor is a carefree free spirit who can be relied upon in battle.

Shiro

Weapon: Chakram of the Seas

Weapon Type: Grievous/Chakram

Birthday: September 22

Favorite Gifts: Metal Items, Saved, Rare Items

VA: Kristen McGuire

Shiro is a scientist who is mainly interested in the eternal expanses of the sea – she has rather little time and interest for other things.

Tsubasa

Weapon: Icewind Arrow

Weapon Type: Ice/Bow & Arrow

Birthday: March 24

Favorite Gifts: Figurines, Limited Store Items, Rare Items

VA: Amber Lee Connors

Tsubasa is an ambiguous personality: she is lively and makes friends easily everywhere, but doesn’t seem to really belong anywhere either. Her understanding of wind and gravity makes her an outstanding markswoman.

Zero

Weapon: Negating Cube

Weapon Type: Fire/Enchanted Cube

Birthday: June 6

Favorite Gifts: Games, Limited Store Items

VA: unknown

Zero is a prideful and ambitious computer genius who seems to be in his teens. It is impossible to say exactly, because he has deleted all personal data about him, including his voice actor. Very meta.

These were all the playable characters available at the game’s launch on August 11, 2022. In the meantime, check out all the characters of Genshin Impact.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.