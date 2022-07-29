Tower of Fantasy characters: All Simulacra birthdays and favorite gifts
In Tower of Fantasy, birthdays and gifts are as important as combat strategies. There are numerous characters you’ll encounter in the open world of the sci-fi action RPG, advancing the story along the way. A number of characters can join you on your adventurous journey and complement your team with their own skills in combat, too. These playable characters in Tower of Fantasy are called Simulacra.
We’ve summarized all Simulacra at launch day on August 11, 2022, and useful information like their birthdays and favorite gifts in this guide for you. Be sure to check back regularly as updates with new characters expand the available roster.
Cocoritter
- Weapon: Absolute Zero
- Weapon Type: Ice/Scepter
- Birthday: June 1
- Favorite Gifts: Toys, Decorations, Rare Items
- VA: Lexi Fontaine
Cocoritter comes across as very naive: She trusts practically everyone she crosses paths with. Behind this, however, is above all the determination to help as many people as possible with her healing ability.
Crow
- Weapon: Thunderblades
- Weapon Type: Lightning/Double Blade
- Birthday: December 17
- Favorite Gifts: Everyday Items, Figurines, Limited Store Items
- VA: Casey Mongillo
Crow is a jokester who is practically a walking encyclopedia of embarrassing jokes. He also likes to perform tricks with daggers from his collection.
King
- Weapon: Scythe of the Crow
- Weapon Type: Fire/Scythe
- Birthday: November 3
- Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items, Limited Store Items
- VA: Johnny Young
King lives up to his name: he’s brash, wears flamboyant clothes, and takes everything he wants by force. Money is everything to him.
Meryl
- Weapon: Rosy Edge
- Weapon Type: Ice/Claymore
- Birthday: October 10
- Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items
- VA: Kira Buckland
Meryl is a quiet veteran of the Hykros Executors. Her excellent sword fighting skills ensure that no mission is too difficult for her.
Samir
- Weapon: Dual EM Stars
- Weapon Type: Lightning/Dual Pistols
- Birthday: May 20
- Favorite Gifts: Games, Toys
- VA: Brittany Cox
Samira is a cool gunslinger who nevertheless loves to play tricks on others. This elite Executor is a carefree free spirit who can be relied upon in battle.
Shiro
- Weapon: Chakram of the Seas
- Weapon Type: Grievous/Chakram
- Birthday: September 22
- Favorite Gifts: Metal Items, Saved, Rare Items
- VA: Kristen McGuire
Shiro is a scientist who is mainly interested in the eternal expanses of the sea – she has rather little time and interest for other things.
Tsubasa
- Weapon: Icewind Arrow
- Weapon Type: Ice/Bow & Arrow
- Birthday: March 24
- Favorite Gifts: Figurines, Limited Store Items, Rare Items
- VA: Amber Lee Connors
Tsubasa is an ambiguous personality: she is lively and makes friends easily everywhere, but doesn’t seem to really belong anywhere either. Her understanding of wind and gravity makes her an outstanding markswoman.
Zero
- Weapon: Negating Cube
- Weapon Type: Fire/Enchanted Cube
- Birthday: June 6
- Favorite Gifts: Games, Limited Store Items
- VA: unknown
Zero is a prideful and ambitious computer genius who seems to be in his teens. It is impossible to say exactly, because he has deleted all personal data about him, including his voice actor. Very meta.
These were all the playable characters available at the game’s launch on August 11, 2022. In the meantime, check out all the characters of Genshin Impact.
