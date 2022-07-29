ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tower of Fantasy characters: All Simulacra birthdays and favorite gifts

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYsgT_0gxqTAYr00

In Tower of Fantasy, birthdays and gifts are as important as combat strategies. There are numerous characters you’ll encounter in the open world of the sci-fi action RPG, advancing the story along the way. A number of characters can join you on your adventurous journey and complement your team with their own skills in combat, too. These playable characters in Tower of Fantasy are called Simulacra.

We’ve summarized all Simulacra at launch day on August 11, 2022, and useful information like their birthdays and favorite gifts in this guide for you. Be sure to check back regularly as updates with new characters expand the available roster.

Cocoritter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJu0R_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Absolute Zero
  • Weapon Type: Ice/Scepter
  • Birthday: June 1
  • Favorite Gifts: Toys, Decorations, Rare Items
  • VA: Lexi Fontaine

Cocoritter comes across as very naive: She trusts practically everyone she crosses paths with. Behind this, however, is above all the determination to help as many people as possible with her healing ability.

Crow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5zhg_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Thunderblades
  • Weapon Type: Lightning/Double Blade
  • Birthday: December 17
  • Favorite Gifts: Everyday Items, Figurines, Limited Store Items
  • VA: Casey Mongillo

Crow is a jokester who is practically a walking encyclopedia of embarrassing jokes. He also likes to perform tricks with daggers from his collection.

King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av1hO_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Scythe of the Crow
  • Weapon Type: Fire/Scythe
  • Birthday: November 3
  • Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items, Limited Store Items
  • VA: Johnny Young

King lives up to his name: he’s brash, wears flamboyant clothes, and takes everything he wants by force. Money is everything to him.

Meryl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0IME_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Rosy Edge
  • Weapon Type: Ice/Claymore
  • Birthday: October 10
  • Favorite Gifts: Saved, Rare Items
  • VA: Kira Buckland

Meryl is a quiet veteran of the Hykros Executors. Her excellent sword fighting skills ensure that no mission is too difficult for her.

Samir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIAtc_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Dual EM Stars
  • Weapon Type: Lightning/Dual Pistols
  • Birthday: May 20
  • Favorite Gifts: Games, Toys
  • VA: Brittany Cox

Samira is a cool gunslinger who nevertheless loves to play tricks on others. This elite Executor is a carefree free spirit who can be relied upon in battle.

Shiro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuKAr_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Chakram of the Seas
  • Weapon Type: Grievous/Chakram
  • Birthday: September 22
  • Favorite Gifts: Metal Items, Saved, Rare Items
  • VA: Kristen McGuire

Shiro is a scientist who is mainly interested in the eternal expanses of the sea – she has rather little time and interest for other things.

Tsubasa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUpW1_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Icewind Arrow
  • Weapon Type: Ice/Bow & Arrow
  • Birthday: March 24
  • Favorite Gifts: Figurines, Limited Store Items, Rare Items
  • VA: Amber Lee Connors

Tsubasa is an ambiguous personality: she is lively and makes friends easily everywhere, but doesn’t seem to really belong anywhere either. Her understanding of wind and gravity makes her an outstanding markswoman.

Zero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1b6H_0gxqTAYr00
  • Weapon: Negating Cube
  • Weapon Type: Fire/Enchanted Cube
  • Birthday: June 6
  • Favorite Gifts: Games, Limited Store Items
  • VA: unknown

Zero is a prideful and ambitious computer genius who seems to be in his teens. It is impossible to say exactly, because he has deleted all personal data about him, including his voice actor. Very meta.

These were all the playable characters available at the game’s launch on August 11, 2022. In the meantime, check out all the characters of Genshin Impact.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy