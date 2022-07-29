Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM

Marva Lin Mustain Annis, 77, of The Greens in Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA, where she recently resided. Born April 25, 1945 in Salina, KS, and raised in Denver, CO, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles “Chuck” Mustain and Martha Fincher “Marta” Mustain. After attending Mills College in Oakland, CA, where she attained her bachelor’s degree, Marva was ‘transplanted’ to the East Coast when her parents moved to Alexandria, VA, for her father to complete his last 8 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force at The Pentagon.

