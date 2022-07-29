ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM

 4 days ago
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week as suspicious. Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Northampton sign ordinance revision underway

“A business with no sign is a sign of no business,” quipped Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury during last week’s Northampton Board of Supervisors work session. He quoted the old adage as County Administration Charlie Kolakowski went through Northampton’s sign ordinance identifying areas in need of upgrading. Currently, Northampton’s...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Marva Lin Mustain Annis of The Greens in Melfa

Marva Lin Mustain Annis, 77, of The Greens in Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA, where she recently resided. Born April 25, 1945 in Salina, KS, and raised in Denver, CO, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles “Chuck” Mustain and Martha Fincher “Marta” Mustain. After attending Mills College in Oakland, CA, where she attained her bachelor’s degree, Marva was ‘transplanted’ to the East Coast when her parents moved to Alexandria, VA, for her father to complete his last 8 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force at The Pentagon.
MELFA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The Chincoteague Carnival wraps up Saturday night. Rides, Games, Fun, and Food – Chincoteague Island style! A great variety of food is available for purchase from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Rides and games for all ages. Live entertainment on the stage. Try your luck at BINGO too. Fireworks on July 30 at 10pm. All proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. For more information on Carnival, Fireworks, and Pony Penning schedule and helpful hints visit ChincoteagueChamber.com/Pony-Penning.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA

