Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM

shoredailynews.com
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Backups clear after pair of crashes on I-95 in New Kent
A pair of crashes on Interstate 64 is causing backups in both directions in New Kent County.
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week as suspicious. Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton sign ordinance revision underway
“A business with no sign is a sign of no business,” quipped Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury during last week’s Northampton Board of Supervisors work session. He quoted the old adage as County Administration Charlie Kolakowski went through Northampton’s sign ordinance identifying areas in need of upgrading. Currently, Northampton’s...
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
shoredailynews.com
Marva Lin Mustain Annis of The Greens in Melfa
Marva Lin Mustain Annis, 77, of The Greens in Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA, where she recently resided. Born April 25, 1945 in Salina, KS, and raised in Denver, CO, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles “Chuck” Mustain and Martha Fincher “Marta” Mustain. After attending Mills College in Oakland, CA, where she attained her bachelor’s degree, Marva was ‘transplanted’ to the East Coast when her parents moved to Alexandria, VA, for her father to complete his last 8 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force at The Pentagon.
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
The Chincoteague Carnival wraps up Saturday night. Rides, Games, Fun, and Food – Chincoteague Island style! A great variety of food is available for purchase from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Rides and games for all ages. Live entertainment on the stage. Try your luck at BINGO too. Fireworks on July 30 at 10pm. All proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. For more information on Carnival, Fireworks, and Pony Penning schedule and helpful hints visit ChincoteagueChamber.com/Pony-Penning.
