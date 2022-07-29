ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

westkentuckystar.com

Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August

Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
PARIS, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Good Ole Gospel Singing Event Returns to Dresden

After being canceled during the pandemic, the 19th annual Good Ole Gospel Singing will return at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, at First Baptist Church in Dresden. Among the special guests will again be Matthew Holt from McKenzie, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band. “We’re so excited to bring...
radionwtn.com

Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Lottery players hope to win big during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The thought of winning money, and lots of it, is on the minds of people as they line up at local businesses to participate in the Mega Millions lottery. “My daughter texted me and said, ‘Momma, guess how much the Mega Million is.’ So I was like, girl let me go get some tickets,” said lottery player Gwendolyn Spencer.
JACKSON, TN
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayor clarifies financial donation funds

“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service

A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

School Resource Officers Returning to School System

As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
krcu.org

Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel

A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
NEW MADRID, MO
WSMV

Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CHARLESTON, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two From Union City Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Fulton

Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton. Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street. Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle,...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
radionwtn.com

One Arrested, Two Others Sought In Martin Shooting

Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police have arrested one person and are still looking for two others involved in a shooting in broad daylight in a local business parking lot. Anthony R. Hogard Jr., age 27, of Martin was charged with recless endangerment, aggrated assault and criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.
MARTIN, TN

