westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
radionwtn.com
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August
Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
Dresden Enterprise
Good Ole Gospel Singing Event Returns to Dresden
After being canceled during the pandemic, the 19th annual Good Ole Gospel Singing will return at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, at First Baptist Church in Dresden. Among the special guests will again be Matthew Holt from McKenzie, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band. “We’re so excited to bring...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
WBBJ
Lottery players hope to win big during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
JACKSON, Tenn. — The thought of winning money, and lots of it, is on the minds of people as they line up at local businesses to participate in the Mega Millions lottery. “My daughter texted me and said, ‘Momma, guess how much the Mega Million is.’ So I was like, girl let me go get some tickets,” said lottery player Gwendolyn Spencer.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
thunderboltradio.com
School Resource Officers Returning to School System
As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
WSMV
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
thunderboltradio.com
Two From Union City Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Fulton
Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton. Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street. Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle,...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
radionwtn.com
One Arrested, Two Others Sought In Martin Shooting
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police have arrested one person and are still looking for two others involved in a shooting in broad daylight in a local business parking lot. Anthony R. Hogard Jr., age 27, of Martin was charged with recless endangerment, aggrated assault and criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.
