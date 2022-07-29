ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Taurasi just did something only Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki have done with her latest 30-point explosion

 4 days ago
Diana Taurasi isn’t having her best season ever, obviously. She’s coming to the end of an absolutely fantastic career.

But she’s still one of the greatest basketball players to touch a basketball court ever. She proves that time and again, year after year. She did it again on Thursday night when she made a bit of WNBA — and, really, professional basketball — history.

Taurasi dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists against the LA Sparks on Thursday. That was her first 30-point game since she’d turned 40 years old on June 11 last month.

And with that, she became the first WNBA player to ever score 30 points in a single game over the age of 40. Not only that, but she’s also just the third player between the NBA and WNBA to accomplish that feat, too. Only Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan have done it before, per ESPN Stats and Info.

She was cooking. Taurasi hit 5 3-pointers on her way to making a bit of history.

Shoutout to DT, man. She’s really one of the greatest.

