What’s the best way to protect kids from COVID-19 this school year? Experts share tips

Mom warns parents after tick bite infects boy, 3, with Powassan virus
A Pennsylvania mother is warning other parents about the dangers of tick-borne disease after her 3-year-old son contracted Powassan virus from a tick bite. It led to inflammation of the boy’s brain and the surrounding tissues, turning a rambunctious, healthy child into a lethargic, feverish pediatric intensive care patient in a matter of days.
Her daughter nearly died from opioid addiction: What one mom wants you to know
When Linda and David Rosenberg dropped their daughter Melissa off at Trinity College in 2001, they drove home feeling excited about her future. The school, located in Hartford, Connecticut, was Melissa’s top choice because of its studio arts program. “Melissa was — she is — so talented,” Linda told...
The chemical imbalance theory of depression is dead – but that doesn’t mean antidepressants don’t work | Christopher Davey
Medicine is pragmatic. It has often established that a treatment works well before it has understood how
The pain of being a lactation consultant who can’t breastfeed
Nichelle Clark wasn't able to breastfeed — a hard road made even harder by the fact she was studying to be a lactation consultant at the time. The 35-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia was battered by infertility treatments to conceive her son David in 2017 and following an emergency C-section, she wanted physical autonomy.
