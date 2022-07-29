Another watch theft reported as man gets pistol whipped and robbed Thursday
DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Bay Area has seen yet another watch theft after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed by an armed suspect who took the watch from his wrist Thursday afternoon, according to a Daly City Police Department press release.
Around 4:30 p.m. police officers responded to a call on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive in Daly City where a 69-year-old man had been robbed by an armed suspect.
The suspect struck the man with his firearm before fleeing in a red vehicle with tinted windows. The victim was treated for his injuries on the scene of the incident.
This robbery follows a warning issued by the San Francisco Police Department last week that San Francisco has seen a spike in wristwatch thefts. The city has seen 24 watch robberies so far in 2022, and police said that there have been similar robberies throughout the region .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
