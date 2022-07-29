Another watch theft reported as man gets pistol whipped and robbed Thursday

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Bay Area has seen yet another watch theft after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed by an armed suspect who took the watch from his wrist Thursday afternoon, according to a Daly City Police Department press release.

Around 4:30 p.m. police officers responded to a call on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive in Daly City where a 69-year-old man had been robbed by an armed suspect.

The suspect struck the man with his firearm before fleeing in a red vehicle with tinted windows. The victim was treated for his injuries on the scene of the incident.

This robbery follows a warning issued by the San Francisco Police Department last week that San Francisco has seen a spike in wristwatch thefts. The city has seen 24 watch robberies so far in 2022, and police said that there have been similar robberies throughout the region .

