Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

( WJW ) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

