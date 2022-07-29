13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash

madison365.com
Related
7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the “best of” in each category. “I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will take place Thursday, Aug. 11, 4-8 p.m. on State Street in downtown Madison. Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live...
The Social Good Summit
The Social Good Summit will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Madison Public Library. This year’s Social Good Summit is entitled, “The Care You Give – The Immediacy and Future of Work.”. It is a conversation between entrepreneurs, employers, and employees on developing...
Dane Dances kicks off 23rd season this Friday
Dane Dances will kick off its 23rd season on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center rooftop with salsa band Latin Pride Orquesta at 6 p.m. and Eddie Butts Band at 8 p.m. “Dane Dances is a great community event and a chance to come together...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Caucus looks to reduce “severe racial disparities” with new plan for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Supervisor Dana Pellebon (District 33) says that on any given day, 1.4% of the Black people in Dane County will be incarcerated. “That’s a staggering amount. That’s a staggering number. Especially considering we only make up 9% of the population here,” she says. Pellebon is...
Family-friendly annual Summer Kick-Back a chance to learn more about Urban Triage
“Anybody and everybody who supports the mission of Urban Triage,” is the invite Lorissa Bañuelos is extending for Urban Triage’s Annual Summer Kick-Back Event with a 90’s vs. 2000’s theme on Saturday, July 30, 3-7 p.m. at Penn Park. Bañuelos, the director of marketing at Urban Triage, expressed the importance of the event and how the decision around its theme came about.
Madison365 Week in Review for July 30
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Tom Nelson, Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski all dropped out and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Urban Triage is hosting its family-friendly Summer Kick-Back this weekend. hosting its second annual...
Oscar Mireles honored with 2022 Rotary Club of Madison Youth Service Award
Omega School Executive Director Oscar Mireles was presented with the Rotary Club of Madison 2022 Youth Service Award for “his passion about helping young people realize their educational goals” at the monthly Rotary Club Luncheon on Wednesday, July 27. Mireles, who has been a member of the Rotary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retiring Rep. Sondy Pope endorses Chad Kemp in primary to succeed her in State Assembly
Retiring Democratic Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt Horeb) has endorsed Verona Common Council President Chad Kemp to succeed her representing District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the Kemp campaign announced in a press release Sunday night. District 80 encompasses much of western Dane County as well as portions of Iowa...
Saturday’s Well Black Woman Market a unique opportunity to support local Black women entrepreneurs
The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW), an organization set on energizing, mobilizing, and supporting Black women to transform their health and lives through education, advocacy, support, and partnerships, will be hosting their second Well Black Woman (WBW) Market of the year on Saturday, July 30, 10 am-2 pm.
Black Oxygen: Dineo Dowd climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro, Part 1
On Thursday, July 28th, Dineo Dowd, Madison-based author and women’s outdoor guide, started her journey to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. In this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss how Dineo made the decision to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, her year-long training to prepare for the climb, and balancing being a mother and having dreams on your own. She says the hardest part of her training was trying to be a perfect mom, making sure that everyone has their needs met and feelings of guilt for being gone for such a long time. Dineo joins a team of 19 other women, led by Saray Khumalo of Summits With a Purpose, for this trip. Towards the end of this episode Dineo reminds us all that the outdoors is a great place for everybody.
Registration for YWCA Madison’s 2022 Racial Justice Summit now open
Registration is now open for YWCA Madison’s 2022 Racial Justice Summit, which will be held Sept. 28-30 and titled “Weaving Our Pasts, Present and Emergent Futures for Racial Justice and Co-Liberation,” the non-profit organization announced on Monday. The 21st annual Racial Justice Summit will build on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison365 Daily Update for July 26
COVID stats are relatively steady today, except hospitalizations, which are on the rise in a way that’s concerning. Plus, a huge win for four Madison-area scholars and a special soccer game happening tonight. Here’s Rob Chappell with the latest.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 29
It’s BIPOC Mental Health Awarness Month! Dr. Diane Gooding, NAMI Dane County president and UW professor of psychology and psychiatry, joins the show today to dig into disparities in mental health, stigma, barriers to care and what we can do about it. Read her column here.
NAACP Dane County ACT-SO students shine at national competition
NAACP Dane County ACT-SO students had a great weekend at the 45th National ACT-SO Competition & Awards Ceremony July 14-17 in Atlantic City, N.J. highlighted by the “608 Scholars” bringing home gold medals in the NAACP ACT-SO Delta Air Line Social Media Case Study Competition’s inaugural year.
BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin celebrates first anniversary
When thinking about birding as a hobby, many may not initially associate such a niche interest with communities of color. The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin addresses such thoughts with action by presenting new perspectives and new opportunities for people of color looking to get into the wonderful pastime in Wisconsin’s great outdoors. The club hosted its one-year anniversary event at Sun Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and co-founders Dr. Jeff Galligan and Dexter Patterson along with Milwaukee Chapter Coordinator Rita Flores Wiskowski had a conversation with Madison365 about the creation of BIPOC Birding Club, how it is going so far, and what hopes they have moving forward.
Black Oxygen: Bird joy is for everyone
The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, founded by Dr. Jeff Galligan, Dexter Patterson, and Rita Flores Wiskowski, celebrates is inaugural anniversary this week. On this episode of Black Oxygen, we discuss the creation of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, the impacts of climate change on birds, the impact of birding on one’s mental health, and how to get started birding. To get started birding, Dexter says, “first, realize that you don’t need to be a pro; look for movement; and listen for the music.” This episode is FILLED with tons of bird joy.
National Guardian Life sets diversity statement in stone
National Guardian Life Insurance Company on Tuesday unveiled Text Tiles, a massive stone mural that represents the company’s diversity statement in hieroglyphic-style tiles designed by Madison architect Michael Ford. NGL leadership approached Ford after sponsoring his Hip Hip Architecture Camp, where he teaches principles of design and architecture to...
New Farmers and Artisans River Market in Marshall thrives on the diversity of its vendors
Madison has all sorts of fantastic farmers markets that Madisonians flock to in the summer, but for those who want to try something new, the Farmers and Artisans River Market in nearby Marshall has launched and plans to grow by emphasizing the diversity of its vendors. “This market is really...
City of Madison expanding alternative response program, adding second station
The City of Madison on Tuesday announced the expansion of the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, a multi-agency program for addressing non-violent, behavioral health-related emergencies. The new location, located at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road, is meant to serve Madison’s west and south sides better. “CARES teams, made...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0