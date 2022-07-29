As the economy stalls, big tech companies prepare for tougher times

www.npr.org
Amazon Courts More Trouble As Regulators Inspect Its Warehouses
Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon.com, Inc AMZN warehouses, CNBC reports. The review was a part of a civil investigation into working conditions at Amazon's sprawling facilities. OSHA, a division of the Labor Department, inspected Amazon warehouses outside New York City,...
Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid...
The current economic turmoil has been changing shopping habits
How strong is the U.S. economy? Jobs numbers are up, but so are prices. And a lot of the health of the economy is determined by how much we spend and what we buy. NPR's Alina Selyukh is keeping tabs on the consumer side of the question and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Google CEO Launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to Get Employee Insights on Efficiency, Productivity Amidst Weaker Q2 Revenue
The company executive announced a new initiative that will gather employee feedback on efficiency. On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees that the company was launching "Simplicity Sprint," a new effort that will gather ideas from its employees on how to focus and improve efficiency. Google's more than 174,000 employees will now have a chance to personally provide input in the midst of the uncertain economy.
Alphabet, Microsoft Post Earnings Miss As Big Tech Takes Hit
Alphabet missed expectations on earnings and revenue for the second quarter, while Microsoft posted its slowest earnings growth in two years. Investors had been prepared for the worst after earnings reports from Snapchat and Twitter showed a slowdown in advertising spending across the tech industry. Greg Martin, Co-Founder of Rainmaker Securities, breaks down earnings reports from the biggest tech companies.
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China
Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company
UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the U.S. in a recession?
Is a recession coming? Is it already here? This week, there's been a lot of back and forth about that between politicians and economists. In a nutshell, it's not clear whether the U.S. is experiencing the formal definition of a recession. What is clear, people are feeling the pain of rising costs. Bret Heilig is a solar contractor in New York. He says getting parts for his business now costs four times its previous price.
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Apple not slowing hiring, but being more deliberate about it says CEO Tim Cook
Rumors had suggested Apple would slow hiring and cut spending for select teams, but CEO Tim Cook wouldn't describe it as a slow down. Apple's 2023 Q3 earnings broke records and show the company continues to come out ahead despite economic pressure. Estimates had placed Apple's earnings lower, and rumors had even suggested the company would slow hiring and spending in some categories.
The Next Apple Stock Could Be From Green Energy or Tech
Apple stock has been a consistent wealth compounder for investors and it's the first U.S. company to command a market cap of $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion. Apple was the best performing FAANG stock in 2019 and 2020 and the second best in 2021. In 2022, it reclaimed the top spot from Alphabet. Which company could be the next Apple stock and will it be a U.S. company or an international company?
