As the economy stalls, big tech companies prepare for tougher times

NPR
 3 days ago
www.npr.org

Benzinga

Amazon Courts More Trouble As Regulators Inspect Its Warehouses

Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon.com, Inc AMZN warehouses, CNBC reports. The review was a part of a civil investigation into working conditions at Amazon's sprawling facilities. OSHA, a division of the Labor Department, inspected Amazon warehouses outside New York City,...
ORLANDO, FL
NPR

The current economic turmoil has been changing shopping habits

How strong is the U.S. economy? Jobs numbers are up, but so are prices. And a lot of the health of the economy is determined by how much we spend and what we buy. NPR's Alina Selyukh is keeping tabs on the consumer side of the question and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Google CEO Launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to Get Employee Insights on Efficiency, Productivity Amidst Weaker Q2 Revenue

The company executive announced a new initiative that will gather employee feedback on efficiency. On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees that the company was launching "Simplicity Sprint," a new effort that will gather ideas from its employees on how to focus and improve efficiency. Google's more than 174,000 employees will now have a chance to personally provide input in the midst of the uncertain economy.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Alphabet, Microsoft Post Earnings Miss As Big Tech Takes Hit

Alphabet missed expectations on earnings and revenue for the second quarter, while Microsoft posted its slowest earnings growth in two years. Investors had been prepared for the worst after earnings reports from Snapchat and Twitter showed a slowdown in advertising spending across the tech industry. Greg Martin, Co-Founder of Rainmaker Securities, breaks down earnings reports from the biggest tech companies.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool

3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split

Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China

Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
BUSINESS
NPR

With 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth, is the U.S. in a recession?

Is a recession coming? Is it already here? This week, there's been a lot of back and forth about that between politicians and economists. In a nutshell, it's not clear whether the U.S. is experiencing the formal definition of a recession. What is clear, people are feeling the pain of rising costs. Bret Heilig is a solar contractor in New York. He says getting parts for his business now costs four times its previous price.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’

Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
SEATTLE, WA
Apple Insider

Apple not slowing hiring, but being more deliberate about it says CEO Tim Cook

Rumors had suggested Apple would slow hiring and cut spending for select teams, but CEO Tim Cook wouldn't describe it as a slow down. Apple's 2023 Q3 earnings broke records and show the company continues to come out ahead despite economic pressure. Estimates had placed Apple's earnings lower, and rumors had even suggested the company would slow hiring and spending in some categories.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

The Next Apple Stock Could Be From Green Energy or Tech

Apple stock has been a consistent wealth compounder for investors and it's the first U.S. company to command a market cap of $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion. Apple was the best performing FAANG stock in 2019 and 2020 and the second best in 2021. In 2022, it reclaimed the top spot from Alphabet. Which company could be the next Apple stock and will it be a U.S. company or an international company?
ECONOMY

