Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Manhattan man arrested on Sedgwick Co. warrant for kidnapping
Riley County Police arrested Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan, on a Sedgwick County District Court Warrant for kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery. Bond for these charges is $50,000. Starkes was confined to the Riley County Jail at the time of his arrest on the Sedgwick County warrant, bringing...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in Jan. 6 riot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go to trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a federal judge has ruled. A federal judge this week set a Nov. 28 trial date for Michael Eckerman,...
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Kansas man involved in head-on crash that killed 2
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people died in a head-on crash just after 6a.m. Friday in Buchanan County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy 3500 driven by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas, was northbound on Route A four miles south of St. Joseph. The truck crossed the...
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Saline County roofing company temporarily banned, fined
A Saline County roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, are...
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School
RENO COUNTY— Hutchinson Police, Reno County EMS and other emergency agencies all gathered to do active shooter training at Hutchinson High School. The exercise has been going on throughout the week. The police department goes through active shooter training at the schools each summer and rotates among the schools...
Heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE REGION INCLUDING JUNCTION CITY AND MANHATTAN. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
One winning ticket claims $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
Heat advisory will run from Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE REGION. Heat index values from 104 to 107 expected Monday afternoon. Heat index values are forecast from 105 to 109 Tuesday afternoon for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas.
Price and Value
“Price is what you pay, value is what you get,” Warren Buffet is fond of saying. That line was running through my head recently as my wife and I were preparing to have some flooring replaced in our kitchen and living room. We had moved all the furniture out...
